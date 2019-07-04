2019 Apple MacBook Air to get new scissor switch keyboard design: Ming-Chi Kuo

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities claims Apple will roll out a new scissor switch-based keyboard design with the 2019 MacBook Air. The new scissor switch-type design will use glass fiber to reinforce the key. The analyst claims the upcoming MacBook Air will get the redesigned keyboard design, followed by a new MacBook Pro in 2020.

The new scissor switch-based keyboard design will replace the butterfly keyboard, which was first introduced with the Retina MacBook in 2015. Apple described this keyboard design as being 40 per cent thinner than the traditional scissor keyboard design used in the previous-generation MacBooks. The Apple-designed butterfly keyboard was touted to be a breakthrough in keyboard design but it proved to be a huge letdown.

But ever since the 12-inch MacBook made its debut four years ago, consumers have reported various issues. Sometimes keys would jam as dust would crept underneath them; others complained keys fall too often. You can find the butterfly keyboard design on the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pros launched in 2016 and 2017. Earlier this year, Apple issued its first-ever apology to Mac users facing keyboard issues.

Kuo doesn’t specifically mention the reason why Apple is keen on to move away from the butterfly keyboard design. Instead, the analyst says the butterfly keyboard design was expensive due to low yields. The new keyboard is expected to be cheaper to produce, although it won’t be as cheap than an average keyboard design.

The 2019 MacBook Air will be the first Apple device to get the redesigned keyboard. Looks like the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro won’t get a new scissor switch-based keyboard.