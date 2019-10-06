16-inch Apple MacBook Pro could have 96W USB-C fast charging: Report

Apple’s new redesigned MacBook Pro 16-inch is expected to be unveiled soon. Leaks and rumours around the upcoming device have been going on around for quite some time now and the latest to add in the list is the presence of 96W fast charging on the upcoming Apple device.

Chinese website, Chongdiantou, has shared a blurry image on Weibo revealing the 96W USB-C power adapter for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. As per the photo, the adapter model number is A2166, and the publication says it is about the same size as the 87W adapter used for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

As per the source of the publication, the charger supports four output gear positions– 5.2V-3A, 9V-3A, 15V-3A, and 20.5V-4.3A.

The blurred image shows the bottom of a charger with the labels “96W USB-C Power Adapter” and “Designed by Apple in California — Assembled in China” just like Apple’s official power adapter.

Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W through its Thunderbolt 3 connection. In comparison, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 61W USB-C adapter and the 15-inch model uses an 87W adapter.

The upcoming Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch is rumoured to sport the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but it will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display. It is also rumoured to have an edge-to-edge display, high-end processor, and new keyboard design.

Apple is expected to host an event this month to launch new iPad Pro models, Mac Pro, AirPods 3 and more. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to be revealed at the October event.