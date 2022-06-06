scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Apple reseller’s listings for 14-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro spotted ahead of WWDC

Hardware isn't the focus of a developer conference like WWDC, but that doesn't mean Apple won't show off new devices on stage.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 6, 2022 10:59:39 am
Apple is heavily rumoured to announce the next-gen MacBook Air at WWDC 2022. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

WWDC is primarily a software event, but there are several indications that Apple could reveal a new MacBook Air. Ahead of the keynote event, a new 14-inch MacBook Air and a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been listed on the B&H website, which is an authorised Apple reseller. The hidden listings were first spotted by 9to5Mac and indicate that the new laptops will come with the M2 processor.

Again, Apple is yet to confirm the new products and these listings cannot be taken as final proof that product will indeed be showcased. Still, resellers sometimes keep the product pages ready ahead of important announcements.

Hardware isn’t the focus of a developer conference like WWDC, but that doesn’t mean Apple won’t show off new devices on stage. The developer focus means Apple might want to showcase what’s in store from the chip side. Leaks have suggested that we are likely to see the updated MacBook Air at the event.

Also read |Here is what analysts think will happen at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event

The MacBook Air is likely to see a big change, including a redesign that takes cues from the iMac M1. In a tweet, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the new MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver and gold colours, similar to previous models.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>

According to Gurman, reports of multiple colour options are likely “exaggerated.” Insiders say a new MacBook Air is ready, but whether or not it gets revealed at WWDC 2022 is an open question.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to get an update. It might get an incremental update: the notebook is still Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is rumoured to ditch the Touch Bar and offer faster performance.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ conference is the second-biggest event in the company’s annual calendar after the fall iPhone event. This is an event where Apple typically plans to show the first versions of the next operating systems, including iOS 16 and macOS 13.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement