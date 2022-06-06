Apple reseller’s listings for 14-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro spotted ahead of WWDC

WWDC is primarily a software event, but there are several indications that Apple could reveal a new MacBook Air. Ahead of the keynote event, a new 14-inch MacBook Air and a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been listed on the B&H website, which is an authorised Apple reseller. The hidden listings were first spotted by 9to5Mac and indicate that the new laptops will come with the M2 processor.

Again, Apple is yet to confirm the new products and these listings cannot be taken as final proof that product will indeed be showcased. Still, resellers sometimes keep the product pages ready ahead of important announcements.

Hardware isn’t the focus of a developer conference like WWDC, but that doesn’t mean Apple won’t show off new devices on stage. The developer focus means Apple might want to showcase what’s in store from the chip side. Leaks have suggested that we are likely to see the updated MacBook Air at the event.

The MacBook Air is likely to see a big change, including a redesign that takes cues from the iMac M1. In a tweet, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the new MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver and gold colours, similar to previous models.

According to Gurman, reports of multiple colour options are likely “exaggerated.” Insiders say a new MacBook Air is ready, but whether or not it gets revealed at WWDC 2022 is an open question.

The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of “several colors” is probably exaggerated. Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold. I wouldn’t expect more than those colors (though the new gold will be more champagne like) plus my favorite iMac color. pic.twitter.com/vYl56FOikg — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 3, 2022

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to get an update. It might get an incremental update: the notebook is still Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is rumoured to ditch the Touch Bar and offer faster performance.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ conference is the second-biggest event in the company’s annual calendar after the fall iPhone event. This is an event where Apple typically plans to show the first versions of the next operating systems, including iOS 16 and macOS 13.