Jio’s app-exclusive Rs 395 plan with 3 months validity: Here are the details

Jio is currently the number one telecom brand in the country and it is also known to offer slightly cheaper data plans when compared to its contemporaries. However, over the last few years, the price of a monthly recharge plan has gone up and one needs to spend at least Rs 200 to get one month or 28 days of validity.

These plans usually offer a daily data cap, which limits the access of the data to either 1GB or 2GB per day. Jio has a special recharge plan, available only on the My Jio app which just costs Rs 131 per month or Rs 395 for 84 days. However, it also has a few drawbacks of its own.

Jio 395 recharge plan benefits

Jio’s 395 prepaid recharge plan is available exclusively on the My Jio app. It offers 84 days of validity from the day of recharge, 6GB of high-speed 4GB data, 1000 SMS, and unlimited calls for the entire subscription period.

This plan, as mentioned before, only offers 6GB of data for the entire period and not 6GB of data per day. Hence, this plan might not work for those who consume 1/2GB of mobile data every day. However, for those who just want to keep their phone number for voice calls and have access to a Wi-Fi network, this plan can help you save a lot of money. Even if the data is exhausted, one can get add-on data plans, which offer 1GB of 4G data for Rs 15 or 2GB of data for Rs 25.

Do note that, given Jio is also offering free unlimited 5G network access under Jio Welcome Offer, users can continue to enjoy high-speed 5G data with up to 1Gbps download speed in select cities. Hence, this is also a great recharge plan for those Jio users who have access to the 5G network.

How to recharge Rs 395 recharge plan for your Jio number?

Download the My Jio app on your smartphone, log in, and then click on the recharge option at the bottom menu. On the next page, swipe from right to left to access “value” recharge plans and click on buy Rs 395 recharge plan.