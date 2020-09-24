Jio partners AeroMobile to offer mobile services on 22 international flights

None of the plans will allow incoming calls, according to information available on Jio website.

Reliance Jio has partnered AeroMobile to launch mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day.

Jio’s partner airlines include Virgin Atlantic, Swiss, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia, according to the information posted on Jio website.

The launch of the service makes Jio the first Indian mobile service provider and second Indian telecom company after Tata Group’s Nelco to start in-flight communication services. The company has announced three international roaming packs for in-flight services for international travellers from India priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999 with 1-day validity.

While all plans offer 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS, the Rs 499 plan provides 250 megabyte (MB) of mobile data, Rs 699 gives 500 MB and Rs 999 plan comes with 1 GB of data. AeroMobile is a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

None of the plans will allow incoming calls, according to information available on Jio website.

First-time users of the in-flight mobile services will need to activate the plans on Jio network, and international roaming services will not work on JioPhone and Jio’s wifi device, according to its website.

“Data and SMS services are available in all Airlines. However, voice services are available in select Airlines,” it added.

Customers using Jio’s in-flight service will get data, SMS and outgoing call facility on 14 partners airlines.

However, data and SMS service will be available on the rest of the airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.