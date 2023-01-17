Jio 5G services now available in 134 cities: Here are the details

Reliance Jio recently announced that it is bringing 5G to 16 more cities across seven states which include Kakinada, Kurnool, Silchar, Davanager, Shivamogga, Hospet, Bidar, Gadag-Betageri, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kannur, Kottayam, Tiruppur, Nizamabad, Bareilly and Khammam, making it the first network provider to roll out 5G in the majority of these cities.

How to sign up for Jio Welcome Offer

Starting today, users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, which will provide unlimited data with speeds up to 1 Gbps at no additional cost. To sign up for the Welcome offer, install the MyJio application from Play Store or App Store, and once you log in with your Jio number, head over to the main page of the app.

Here, you will see a prompt that lets you see details about the Jio True 5G Welcome Offer along with instructions on how to be eligible for the same. Simply follow the on-screen instructions in the app to sign up for the offer. Eligibility will be confirmed via text alert after user has signed up successfully.

Please keep in mind that it might take a week for some people to receive the alert and be eligible for the program. Also, you need to have an unlimited calling plan of Rs 239 or above.

How many cities is Jio 5G available in?

The recent rollout brings the total number of cities where Jio 5G is available to 134. Commenting on the recent launch, a Jio spokesperson said that the newly launched True 5G cities are popular and important tourism and commerce destinations with some being education hubs. Earlier this month, Jio announced that it was expanding its 5G network to cities like Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar, bringing the total number of cities where the 5G network is available to 85.

Jio launches its first-ever 5G data pack

The network provider also launched its first ever 5G data pack, which costs Rs 61 and offers 6GB of high-speed data, post which speeds will be reduced to 64 kbps. It is applicable on Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans.

What’s the difference between Jio and Airtel 5G?

Currently, only two out of three telecom operators in India have rolled out 5G. While Airtel’s 5G network makes use of non-standalone 5G which consists of a 4G base station with 5G components on top, Reliance Jio’s 5G network is based on standalone architecture. Compared to Airtel, Jio 5G has higher download speeds and offers lower latency. Jio 5G operates on 700 MHz, 3500 MHz and 26 GHz bands.