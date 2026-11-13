From Elon Musk to Aravind Srinivas: How tech leaders reacted to Jensen Huang’s resignation

Tech leaders, including Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, have reacted to Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO, with several questioning the decision and praising his 33-year legacy.

Written by: Bijin Jose
11 min readNew DelhiNov 13, 2026 09:22 AM IST
Elon Musk (left), Aravind Srinivas and Clement Delangue (right) are among the prominent tech leaders who reacted to Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO. (Express Image/LinkedIn)Elon Musk (left), Aravind Srinivas and Clement Delangue (right) are among the prominent tech leaders who reacted to Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO. (Express Image/LinkedIn)
AI Narration

Amid the uproar over alleged affairs, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday, November 12, after 33 years at the helm of the company. The resignation followed reports of an alleged affair with a woman suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese spy, as well as separate reports about other extramarital relationships. The developments sent shares of one of the world’s most valuable technology companies tumbling.

Huang’s exit triggered a barrage of reactions from technology leaders, AI researchers and investors. While several questioned the decision, others praised his leadership and the role he played in transforming Nvidia into one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

Most of the reactions from Silicon Valley emphasised the 63-year-old’s professional legacy, with several leaders arguing that his personal conduct should be separated from his contribution to the tech industry. Here is a look at how some of the biggest names in technology reacted to Huang’s resignation.

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Elon Musk was among the prominent names to react after The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board was preparing to oust Huang. As reports of a potential ouster surfaced, financial blog Zerohedge took to its X account and said, “Elon please hire Jensen.” To this, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied, saying, “That would be an honour.”

Musk’s brief response was among the most notable reactions to Huang’s departure, suggesting that he would gladly welcome the embattled CEO to his own organisation. Huang has been arguably the most influential figure in the AI industry, with Nvidia’s chip powering most of the world’s largest AI models and data centres

A sad day

Meanwhile, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, in a post on X, described the development as a sad day not just for Nvidia, but also for developers and the wider technology industry. “A sad day for NVIDIA, developers, America, and all humanity. Jensen founded and ran one of the few companies to reach a massive scale while driving massive continued innovation and ubiquity, while others fell into the trap of ever-increasing extraction,” he wrote in his post.

Also Read | Jensen Huang controversy: How banned Nvidia chips find their way to China

Sweeney’s comments underscore the importance of Huang’s leadership in building Nvidia into a leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become integral to the development and deployment of AI.

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On the other hand, Perplexity AI co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas also expressed his admiration for Huang by highlighting the former CEO’s contribution to the border technology ecosystem. “Thank you Jensen Huang for 33 years of bold leadership,” Srinivas wrote on X. The Perplexity AI CEO also spoke about Huang’s generosity towards other founders, including himself, and praised him for shaping the future of American AI.

“You built a small startup into America’s most valuable company, with relentless improvement. Your grit and perseverance should always be remembered. Your personal generosity with time and advice to founders like me has secured a bright future for America and AI,” Srinivas wrote.  His comments show the close relationship Nvidia has developed with companies building AI products and services. Nvidia’s chips and computing infrastructure have become foundational to companies developing LLMs and other advanced AI systems.

More questions on the decision

Peter Steinberger, who is credited for being the creator of the open-source OpenClaw AI agent and is now part of OpenAI, raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the CEO’s departure. In his X post, he argued that the decision could have unintended consequences for one of America’s most successful tech companies. “If that Spy’s goal was to destabilize one of the most successful American companies, they achieved their goal.”

He also added that ousting Jensen feels rushed and not right. Steinberger’s reaction shows the apprehension among some of the tech enthusiasts about the uncertainty that Nvidia could face after the exit of Huang, who has been steering the company for over three decades.

On the other hand, Clement Delangue, co-founder and CEO of AI platform Hugging Face, also expressed disappointment over Huang’s departure. “It’s a really sad day,” Delangue said, adding, “This whole thing sucks, and I wish none of it had happened.” He also vowed to continue supporting open-source AI, saying he would “keep fighting for open-source AI, harder than ever.”

Also Read | Nvidia short-seller flagged Jensen Huang’s ‘close relationship’ with Alice Huang months ago

In a subsequent post on X, Delangue expressed his confidence in Nvidia’s future, despite concerns about its leadership structure and the absence of a clear successor to Jensen Huang. Saying he was “sad but still bullish on Nvidia”, Delangue argued that the company’s distributed leadership and “comfort with chaos” were strengths rather than weaknesses. He went on to describe its organisational structure as antifragile, allowing multiple leaders to step up and helping Nvidia adapt to emerging technologies. Delangue also said Nvidia had “plenty of exceptional leaders internally” capable of becoming CEO, urging employees to carry Huang’s mission forward and honour his legacy.

Separating personal from professional

Shaun Maguire, who is a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, offered a more nuanced assessment of the situation. While acknowledging the allegations surrounding Huang’s personal life, Maguire wrote on X –  “Infidelity is obviously bad. But his contributions to American innovation and AI leadership cannot be overstated.”

Maguire warned that Huang’s departure could leave a significant gap in the US AI industry. “The American AI community needs to work double-time in an attempt to fill this void,” he added. His comments underline a wider sentiment among tech investors and founders that Huang’s departure may have implications beyond Nvidia, particularly at a time when the US is competing with China for leadership in AI.

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In another post, Maguire also shared his pick for Huang’s successor. He said his pick for the post is Nikesh Arora, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks. Maguire argued that Arora is one of the only handful of people who have the credibility required to be aggressive on day 1. “There’s no easy choice but he’d be my go to.”

Among those who questioned Nvidia’s decision was Changpeng Zhao, founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance. “It’s a mistake for Nvidia to let Jensen resign,” Zhao wrote on X. Dan Held, a Bitcoin entrepreneur and former Kraken executive, also expressed support for Huang, writing, “He shouldn’t have resigned.”

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s affair with alleged Chinese spy: What it means for Nvidia and global AI race

The reactions from the tech industry show how Nvidia’s name has grown synonymous with its celebrated founder. The company was founded in 1993 by Huang along with co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company initially focused on graphics processors and later moved into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. Under his leadership, Nvidia became a key supplier of compute infrastructure for the global AI industry.

After Huang stepped down, the company’s board appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as the interim CEO as it searches for a permanent successor. Huang also resigned from the company’s board of directors. The leadership change follows controversy surrounding the former CEO and reports of him being a potential target of foreign intelligence. He had earlier, in a message to Nvidia employees, admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. Following the scandal, the board had initiated an independent probe into the national security concerns.

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Bijin Jose
Bijin Jose
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Bijin Jose serves as an Assistant Editor at Indian Express Online in New Delhi. A seasoned technolog... Read More

 

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