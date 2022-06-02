scorecardresearch
India weighs appeal panel against social media takedowns

The Information Technology Ministry is considering whether to set up an appeals panel to reverse the content moderation decisions of social media firms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

By: Reuters | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 11:41:46 am
Social media firms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to undergo a reversal of content moderations decisions, says the IT ministry. (File Photo)

India is considering whether to set up an appeals panel with the power to reverse the content moderation decisions of social media firms, the Information Technology Ministry said, in what would be the first such move of its kind worldwide.

The revelation came in a document canvassing public comment on plans for changes to IT rules that took effect last year, and which aim at regulating social media content and making firms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter more accountable.

Also Read |Ministry withdraws advisory that said don’t share copy of Aadhaar

There could be more than one such appeal panel, according to the document, made public on Thursday.

It sets a deadline of 30 days for appeals against decisions by company grievance officers, while the panels themselves get a further 30 days to take up the matter.

Social media firms are already required to have an in-house grievance redressal officer and designate executives to coordinate with law enforcement officials.

“The intermediary shall respect the rights accorded to citizens under the constitution,” the draft rules say in a newly-added section, referring to social media companies.

