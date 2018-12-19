ISRO satellite launch highlights: GSLV F11 successfully places GSAT 7A into orbit

Congratulate @isro for successfully launching the advanced communication satellite GSAT-7A, with launch vehicle GSLV-F11, from #Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today. The 2250 kg satellite built by #ISRO will be a big boost to our defence capabilities. #GSAT7A #GSLVF11 pic.twitter.com/iiz1T2sZIJ

India is on the cusp of becoming a global military power & strengthening of the country's defence plays a pivotal role. Congratulations to scientists at @isro on the successful launch of #GSAT7A . The satellite will give a significant boost to communication in #IndianAirForce . https://t.co/AVFop754cr

The satellite launch vehicle GSLV-F11 lifted off from the second launch pad in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 4.10 pm. Built by the ISRO, the mission life of the 2,250kg GSAT-7A is eight years. It will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region.

ISRO GSAT-7A, GSLV F11 Satellite Launch highlights: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully placed the country’s geostationary communication satellite GSAT-7A, which will substantially bolster the communication systems of the Indian Air Force.

The GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and it will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion systems. GSLV-F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, ISRO said.

The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle. This will the seventh launch of 2018 from Sriharikota which marks the 69th mission of GSLV-F11 for ISRO.

On November 14, ISRO had launched its heaviest satellite from Indian soil. The heavy-lift GSLV Mk III rocket, ISRO’s most powerful rocket to date, launched the GSAT-29, a communication satellite weighing 3423 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.