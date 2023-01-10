iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Hardware, software, and feature comparison

iQOO 11 is the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to launch in India. Similarly, OnePlus is also gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 11, powered by the same processor. The OnePlus 11 has already launched in China, and will likely feature the same specifications in India as well. If you are looking for a new flagship Android smartphone in 2023, which one of these should you pick? Check out our in-depth comparison between the iQOO 11 and the OnePlus 11 to learn more.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Design

Both smartphones have a premium design with a metal frame and a glass back panel. If you want a bit more, then the Legend edition of the iQOO 11 comes with a leather back panel with BMW M Motorsport branding, which makes the device look unique when compared to most smartphones in the market.

Both phones have features like a stereo speaker setup, dual SIM card slots, and even an in-display fingerprint sensor. While the OnePlus 11 has an alert slider, the iQOO 11 has an IR blaster, which offers a universal remote feature on the iQOO 11. Both phones do miss out on features like IP rating and wireless charging.

Features iQOO 11 OnePlus 11 Display 6.78-inch 2K 144Hz AMOLED 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8/16GB 12/16GB Storage 256GB 256/512GB Cameras Triple camera (50MP+13MP+8MP) Triple camera (50MP+ 32MP+48MP) Battery 5000 mAh, 120W 5000 mAh, 100W OS Android 13, FunTouchOS 13 Android 13 OS, OxygenOS 13

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Display

The iQOO 11 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While the iQOO 11 has a flat display with a centred punch hole, the OnePlus 11 has a curved finish and the punch hole is located on the left side.

For gamers, the iQOO 11’s E6 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate will feel slightly more smoother. Similarly, the curved display on the OnePlus 11 makes the phone feel more premium when compared to the iQOO 11. The iQOO 11 also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which will protect the display from accidental damage.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Performance

The iQOO 11 and the OnePlus 11 are based on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both phones offer up to 16GB of RAM. When it comes to storage, the OnePlus 11 is available with 256/512GB of internal storage while the iQOO 11 only offers 256GB of internal storage. Both phones make use of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4-based storage.

In terms of day-to-day usage, multi-tasking, and gaming, both smartphones should deliver similar performance. Due to the latest storage type, these devices will also offer faster read and write speeds.

Advertisement

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Cameras

The iQOO 11 has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and the camera performance is powered by a V2 chip. The OnePlus 11 also has a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle camera, 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. The device also has a 16MP selfie camera just like the one on the iQOO 11.

While we can’t comment on the camera performance of the OnePlus 11, the iQOO 11 does capture good pictures, especially with the wide-angle camera. Both smartphones can shoot up to 8K videos at 30fps, and both devices also offer features like Night Mode. While the OnePlus 11 has Hasselblad tuning, the iQOO 11 has a V2 chip to improve the camera performance.

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Software experience

While both phones ship with Android 13 OS, the OnePlus 11 offers custom OxygenOS 13 skin while the iQOO 11 comes with FunTouchOS 13 skin. OnePlus 11’s OxygenOS offers a bloatware-free user experience when compared to the iQOO’s FunTouchOS 13. Hence, in terms of software experience, OnePlus 11 will be slightly better than the iQOO 11.

Advertisement

iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11: Battery

The OnePlus 11 and the iQOO 11 have a 5,000 mAh battery and both smartphones support fast charging. While the iQOO 11 supports 120W fast charging, the OnePlus 11 supports 100W fast charging. Both phone do not feature wireless charging capability. Under normal usage, both phones should last for an entire day without any issues.