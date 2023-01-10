iQOO 11 launched, India’s first phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

iQOO has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone — the iQOO 11 in India. This is also the first smartphone to launch in the country with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0-based storage. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 59,999 and will go on sale from January 13th via Amazon and iQOO.com.

The iQOO 11 will be available in two avatars — the Legend edition comes with a BMW M Motorsport series strip on the back with a leather finish, while the Alpha edition comes with a matte glass finish. Both models have a metal frame and offer a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker setup, and an IR blaster with a universal remote control option.

iQOO 11 specifications

The iQOO 11 has a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colour depth. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and it has a tiny punch hole at the top, which houses a 16MP selfie camera. This is a flat display like the one we have seen on iPhones and there is also a built-in optical fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8/16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone ships with Android 13 OS with custom FunTouchOS 13 skin on top. While there is no microSD card slot, the device does have dual nano SIM slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto or portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone can capture up to 8K resolution videos at 30FPS and it also has features like night more, moon mode, and more.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone and the device supports 120W fast charging, capable of refilling 50 per cent of the battery in just 8 minutes. The phone also supports all modern wireless technologies like Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. However, the device does miss out on IP rating and wireless charging.

The iQOO 11 is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphone to launch in India, and we can expect to see more smartphones like the OnePlus 11 with the same chipset launching in the next few weeks. Check out our full review of the iQOO 11 to learn more about the most powerful smartphone that iQOO has ever launched in India.