Portless, more expensive iPhone Ultra with premium features could launch in 2024: Gurman

Apple iPhones are known for being on the pricier side and in 2024, the iPhone Ultra could be one of the most expensive devices from the company. According to the latest newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared with his investors that people are willing to shell out more for the best iPhone that they can get, indicating there will be a more expensive iPhone model incoming in the coming days.

While answering a question regarding the sustainability of the iPhone’s rising average sales price, Tim Cook commented that price increase is not a problem and consumers can be persuaded to spend more on an iPhone. Tim Cook said, “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” adding that iPhones have become an “integral” part of people’s lives and they use iPhones to make payments, smart home control, manage banking, health data, and more.

Apple is trying to distinguish between the Pro and the Pro Max models. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to feature a periscope zoom lens for the first time on an iPhone, and the device is also expected to feature a more premium titanium frame to help differentiate between the Pro and the non-pro models.

Apple iPhone Ultra could be a standalone model

According to Gurman, instead of replacing the Pro Max model with the Ultra model, Apple seems to be planning to retain the existing iPhone lineup. The iPhone Ultra will be introduced as a new product, which could launch by the end of 2024 and it won’t be cheap. The very first iPhone Ultra model is said to feature an improved camera system, a faster processor, and a larger and better display. It could also be the first iPhone to completely drop the charging port in favour of the new and improved MagSafe.

The newsletter also highlights that we might not see a foldable iPhone anytime soon, and the company might launch a large-screen folding device that might fit inside the iPad or the mac lineup. Again, the folding devices from Apple will definitely be on the expensive side when compared to its contemporaries.