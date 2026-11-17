Apple has released the second developer beta of its upcoming 27.3 software update across its platforms. The latest update introduces new features for Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, improvements to Siri and Safari, and video podcasts on Apple TV.

The main highlight of the latest update is a new front camera-based unlocking option for the iPhone Duo. Upon its launch, the iPhone Duo faced criticism for dropping Face ID, a familiar feature across Apple’s iPhone lineup. For a phone priced at over $2,000 in international markets, depending on the configuration, relying on a fingerprint sensor instead of facial recognition was seen by some as a step backwards. Apple’s iOS 27.3 beta 2 partially addresses this concern with a new front camera-based unlocking feature.

It is important to note that this is not full-fledged Face ID. The feature works only when the phone is closed and on the lock screen. It requires recent Touch ID or passcode authentication and cannot be used to authorise payments or access passwords.

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Users will be able to unlock the device using its front camera when it is closed, provided they have recently authenticated using Touch ID or their passcode. The feature can be enabled under Settings – Touch ID and Passcode. However, Touch ID will continue to be required for authorising Apple Pay transactions and accessing saved passwords and logins. Users will also need to authenticate again using Touch ID or their passcode after approximately 45 minutes of inactivity.

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Meanwhile, Apple is introducing a new ‘Close to Lock’ option for the iPhone Duo. Available under Settings – Display & Brightness, the feature allows users to automatically lock the device simply by closing it.

On Safari, the update brings a new ‘Ask about Page’ capability on supported devices. With this, users can ask Siri questions based on the entire content of a webpage, including sections that may not be visible on the screen. For example, users reading a travel guide can ask Siri to compile a packing list or find specific information from a lengthy restaurant menu without manually scrolling through the page.

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The update also brings video podcasts to the Apple TV app. Users will be able to discover and watch video podcast episodes on Apple TV 4K, supported smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Mac and CarPlay-enabled vehicles.

Moreover, over 200,000 apps are now optimised for the iPhone Duo, indicating growing developer support for the device. The new features are currently available for testing through Apple’s developer beta programme. Apple has not yet announced a public release date for the 27.3 software updates.

The iPhone Duo marked Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, bringing its hardware, software and AI ecosystem to a new form factor. Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo on September 9, 2026, with sales beginning October 23 in India and other markets. Priced from Rs 2,99,900 in India, the device features a 7.6-inch foldable inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen. It is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and features a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system, a titanium frame and a dual-battery architecture.