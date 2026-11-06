iPhone 18 Pro tips and tricks: 10 ways to capture Diwali photos and videos

Diwali is here, and with the interplay of lights and colours, it is the perfect time for smartphone photography. However, clicking pictures of the festivities is not as easy as it seems, especially when managing low-light conditions, mixed lighting, and fast-moving subjects.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series is bringing some clever smartphone photography features. The company has introduced a slew of features that endow users with greater control over how they want to capture photos and videos. The notable features include a variable aperture on the main camera, expanded manual controls, updated photographic styles, and some new video capabilities.

If you are looking forward to making the most of your iPhone 18 Pro’s camera this Diwali, here are some handy tips to shine.

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Adjust aperture for low-light photography

The iPhone 18 Pro’s 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera features a variable aperture with four settings – ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8 and ƒ/4.0. For pictures of lights and candles, a wider aperture such as ƒ/1.48 lets more light reach the sensor. This can be particularly useful for capturing subjects in dimly lit rooms or during evening celebrations. If you want portraits, ƒ/1.8 can help separate the subject from the background, while the narrower ƒ/4.0 setting can be useful for group photographs.

Play with shutter speed for sparkler pictures

Sparklers and fireworks can be difficult to snap because of their rapid movement. The iPhone 18 Pro’s manual camera controls allow you to adjust shutter speed to achieve the desired result. A slower shutter speed can capture the movement of sparklers as light trails, while a faster shutter speed can help freeze moving subjects. Experimenting with different settings can produce a variety of results depending on the available light and movement.

Telephoto camera for fireworks

If you plan to click fireworks, moving farther away can help capture more of the surroundings alongside the display. Telephoto options can come in handy for framing fireworks against rooftops and the city skyline. Besides, the iPhone 18 Pro’s available zoom options can help bring distant subjects closer without requiring you to move into crowded areas. Simply keep the phone steady, especially when using higher zoom levels.

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Make use of Photographic Styles

Photographic Styles 3 introduces additional controls for texture and grain, alongside adjustments to colour and tone. These settings can help in capturing Diwali decorations, traditional clothing, and candlelit scenes. You can experiment with these settings rather than relying on a single look across all your photographs.

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ProRAW for challenging lighting conditions

Diwali photographs often fuse different light sources, including the warm glow of diyas, coloured LED lights and indoor lighting. These can sometimes affect how colours appear in the final image. Shooting in ProRAW provides greater flexibility when editing photographs later. You can adjust exposure, highlights, shadows and colour temperature to achieve the desired result. It is particularly useful when the lighting conditions are difficult to manage at the time of capture.

Lock focus and exposure before taking a photograph

If you are photographing moving subjects or busy festive gatherings, maintaining consistent focus can become challenging. On the iPhone, you can simply touch and hold the subject on the screen until AE/AF Lock appears. This locks exposure and focus, preventing the camera from continuously adjusting them when the composition changes slightly. This can be useful when photographing people performing rituals or children playing with sparklers.

Capture the celebrations using time-lapse

Time-lapse is a great way to capture activities that unfold over a longer period. You can place the iPhone in a stable position and record the process of decorating a house, making a rangoli or lighting diyas. The iPhone 18 Pro’s 4K Dolby Vision time-lapse recording can capture these changes in greater detail. A stable surface or tripod can help to keep the device stable.

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Portrait mode for family photographs

Portrait mode can help separate people from busy backgrounds, particularly when photographing family members against decorative lights. The 2x optical-quality zoom can be useful for individual portraits, while the main camera can accommodate larger groups. You can also adjust focus and depth effects after capturing supported photographs. For group pictures, consider positioning everyone at a similar distance from the camera to improve the chances of keeping faces in focus.

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Festive videos in slow motion

The iPhone 18 Pro supports 4K recording at 120 frames per second in Dolby Vision. This can be used to capture slow-motion footage of sparklers, fireworks and other fast-moving activities. Slow-motion footage can also highlight details that might otherwise be missed during regular video recording. However, appropriate lighting and a steady shooting position remain important.

Explore the Audio Mix feature

Videos of Diwali celebrations often include multiple overlapping sounds, from banter and music to bells and firecrackers. The Audio Mix feature includes options to adjust the audio experience after recording. Music isolation can help reduce unwanted background sounds while retaining dialogue or music, depending on the recording.