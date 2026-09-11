iPhone 18 Pro pre-booking starts September 12 in India: Check date, time and where to book

The wait is over. Days after unveiling its latest iPhone lineup, Apple is set to open pre-bookings for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India from September 12, with sales beginning a week later on September 18.

Electronics retail giant Reliance Digital also announced its pre-booking timeline, confirming that customers will be able to lock in their orders both online and across Reliance Digital stores from Saturday evening. Open sales and official in-store deliveries will coincide with Apple’s dates, starting September 18, 2026, at 8:00 AM IST.

The iPhone 18 Pro is set to go on sale at Apple Stores and authorised retailers across India. India is among the first-wave global launch markets for the new iPhone lineup, meaning the launch timeline for Apple’s official channels will align with that of retail partners such as Reliance Digital.