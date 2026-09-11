iPhone 18 Pro pre-booking starts September 12 in India: Check date, time and where to book

The wait is over. Days after unveiling its latest iPhone lineup, Apple is set to open pre-bookings for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India from September 12, with sales beginning a week later on September 18.
Electronics retail giant Reliance Digital also announced its pre-booking timeline, confirming that customers will be able to lock in their orders both online and across Reliance Digital stores from Saturday evening. Open sales and official in-store deliveries will coincide with Apple’s dates, starting September 18, 2026, at 8:00 AM IST.
The iPhone 18 Pro is set to go on sale at Apple Stores and authorised retailers across India. India is among the first-wave global launch markets for the new iPhone lineup, meaning the launch timeline for Apple’s official channels will align with that of retail partners such as Reliance Digital.
Pre-bookings on the official Apple Store Online and via the Apple Store app will also open precisely at 5:30 PM IST on September 12. Customers planning to purchase directly from Apple’s official retail locations, including Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, can collect pre-orders or purchase in-store once doors open at 8:00 AM IST on September 18.
Both Reliance Digital and Apple Store locations will offer launch-day incentives, including instant bank cashbacks, trade-in exchange bonuses, and No-Cost EMI options at checkout.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant in India. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,89,900, while the 1TB version costs Rs 2,39,900. The top-end 2TB variant is priced at Rs 3,14,900. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model costs Rs 2,04,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.
The iPhone 18 Pro introduces several major upgrades that enhance performance and efficiency. It is backed by the new 2nm A20 Pro chipset and features a larger vapour chamber cooling system designed to help maintain performance during demanding tasks and gaming. The phone sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion and adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz, along with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
For photography, the iPhone 18 Pro features a triple 48MP camera setup comprising Fusion, Ultra Wide and Telephoto sensors. The main camera also gets a mechanical variable aperture for greater control over depth of field. On the front, it features an upgraded 18MP FaceTime camera. The iPhone 18 Pro is available in four colours: Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy.
Written by Amritanshu Mukherjee.