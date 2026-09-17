iPhone 17 at Rs 99,900 or wait for iPhone 18? Here’s what to consider

To buy now or wait six months? That is the Rs 1 lakh question facing prospective iPhone buyers today. Rising component costs have pushed smartphone prices higher, leaving shoppers caught between the iPhone 17, which is already a proven performer, and a promising set of leaks surrounding its successor.

The iPhone 17 remains a compelling flagship experience, but rumours suggest the standard iPhone 18 could bring some significant upgrades. So, should you buy the iPhone 17 now or wait for the next generation? Let’s unpack.

iPhone 17: Apple’s best base model yet?

For years, baseline iPhones meant compromise. That changed with the iPhone 17, which brought a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Powered by the A19 chip and 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence features, plus a dual 48MP rear camera setup and an 18MP front camera, it stands out as one of Apple’s most value-packed standard offerings.