iPhone 17 at Rs 99,900 or wait for iPhone 18? Here’s what to consider

To buy now or wait six months? That is the Rs 1 lakh question facing prospective iPhone buyers today. Rising component costs have pushed smartphone prices higher, leaving shoppers caught between the iPhone 17, which is already a proven performer, and a promising set of leaks surrounding its successor.
The iPhone 17 remains a compelling flagship experience, but rumours suggest the standard iPhone 18 could bring some significant upgrades. So, should you buy the iPhone 17 now or wait for the next generation? Let’s unpack.
For years, baseline iPhones meant compromise. That changed with the iPhone 17, which brought a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Powered by the A19 chip and 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence features, plus a dual 48MP rear camera setup and an 18MP front camera, it stands out as one of Apple’s most value-packed standard offerings.
Driven by global “chipflation” from massive AI data centre demand, Apple implemented a steep price hike across its existing lineup in India. The 256GB base iPhone 17 debuted at Rs 82,900. And now, following recent adjustments, the 256GB base model jumped to Rs 99,900, a steep Rs 17,000 (over 20 per cent) hike.
According to reports from MacRumors and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to launch in spring 2027, likely between March and April. The phone is expected to bring several notable upgrades, including Apple’s A20 chip based on TSMC’s next-generation 2nm process, which could deliver improvements in performance, thermal management and power efficiency.
The iPhone 18 is also reportedly set to get 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB, potentially helping it handle more complex, parameter-heavy AI models locally through future iOS updates. On the display front, Apple may use Samsung’s M12+ panel to keep costs under control while relying on the A20’s efficiency to manage power consumption. The phone is also believed to feature Apple’s in-house C2 modem, which could improve connectivity efficiency.
That decision ultimately depends on the price you can get. The iPhone 17 makes sense if you can find it at retailer discounts or closer to its original Rs 82,900 launch price, particularly if you are upgrading from an iPhone 14 or older model.
However, paying the revised Rs 99,900 price may make the purchase harder to justify. If you are paying the full price, waiting for the iPhone 18 could be worth considering, with the expected 12GB RAM, more efficient 2nm A20 chip and potentially stronger long-term AI capabilities.
Written by Amritanshu Mukherjee.