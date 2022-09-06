scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro clones running on Android already available for purchase in China

The iPhone 14 Pro clone closely resembles the design and even has the same icons, widgets and lockscreen.

iPhone 14 Pro clone, iPhone 14 Pro Android cloneThese clones sport a heavily skinned version of Android. (Image Source: Amazing Unboxing/YouTube)

With just a day left for Apple’s iPhone 14 series launch event, many are excited to see what the Cupertino-based tech giant has to offer. And if you are eager to get your hands on iPhone 14 Pro, you might be surprised to know that a phone imitating the iPhone 14 Pro that runs on Android is already available in the Chinese market.

According to a report from MacRumors, the clone cleverly mimic several elements of the iPhone 14 Pro’s design such as the rear camera setup and pill-shaped notch. The Android-powered clones come with a box that looks similar to the original ones, imitating bar codes, accessories and even the adhesive pull-tabs. You can see what the iPhone 14 Pro clone looks like in the video below.

Also read |Apple ‘Far Out’ September 7 iPhone 14 event: How to watch livestream, best options

These clones are powered by a heavily skinned version of Android, which has the same icons, widgets, wallpapers and other features as iOS. Even the camera app and lock screen look similar to that on iOS. And apart from the difference in hardware, the clones feature a large chin bottom bezel with some rear cameras acting as a placeholder for the design. Also, the clone cannot recreate iOS animations such as when the device is unlocked.

The report also suggests that counterfeit iPhone 14 cases went on sale earlier this year in China. While clones like these are pretty common, it is rare to see an iPhone clone ahead of the official launch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 12:22:10 pm
Next Story

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1540 assistant executive engineer posts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement