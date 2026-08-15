Just pause: How slowing down can help you avoid investment scams

Investment scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but experts say one of the most effective ways to protect yourself may be surprisingly simple: “pause before you pay”.

From fake trading platforms and professional-looking websites to WhatsApp and Telegram groups, fabricated profit screenshots and AI-generated identities, fraudsters are increasingly designing scams that look like genuine investment opportunities. The problem, experts say, is not that victims are financially illiterate or careless. Instead, scammers exploit ordinary human emotions such as trust, hope, fear of missing out (FOMO), authority bias, and the desire for financial security.

Nirali Bhatia, cyber and counselling psychologist, told indianexpress.com, “Being financially savvy does not make a person immune to psychological manipulation. Scammers often present themselves as experts, create exclusive communities, and display apparently successful investors to establish credibility.”

In some cases, victims are even allowed to make small withdrawals in the initial stages. This can reinforce the belief that the platform is legitimate and encourage them to invest larger amounts later.

When emotions take over

Investment scams often rely on three powerful tactics: promises of high returns, urgency, and fake profits.

Promises of high returns activate what Bhatia describes as reward anticipation: a person begins imagining what the additional money could mean for their life. Urgency, meanwhile, reduces the time available for critical thinking and verification.

“If you have to invest today” or if an opportunity is available “only for two hours”, the pressure shifts a person from analysing the offer to reacting to it, Bhatia said.

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Fake profits can be particularly persuasive. Victims may see a trading dashboard showing that they have already earned money and, in some cases, may even be permitted to withdraw a small amount. This creates a sense of proof that the investment is working.

Fraudsters then gradually increase the pressure, encouraging victims to invest more.

Vaibhav Koul, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India, said, “The new-age investment scam doesn’t look like a scam. It looks like a sophisticated investment opportunity.” They can involve professional websites, fake investment dashboards, cloned websites, fake credentials, social media profiles, fabricated testimonials and manipulated profit screenshots.

It is not always about greed

Experts say victims should not be dismissed as greedy or foolish.

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FOMO can make people believe that not investing itself is a financial loss. “Someone worried about retirement, debt, children’s education or other financial responsibilities may be particularly receptive to a promise of a quick solution,” Bhatia adds.

The desire to recover a financial loss can also make people more vulnerable. Someone who has already lost money may take greater risks in the hope of recovering it quickly, rather than objectively assessing another investment opportunity, she said. “Once money has been invested, another psychological trap can emerge.”

‘I have already invested so much’

Sunk-cost thinking (habit of continuing a task or choice just because you already spent time, money, or energy on it) can compel victims to keep putting money into a scam even after warning signs emerge.

“A person who has already invested a substantial amount may convince themselves that putting in a little more will allow them to withdraw their money or recover their losses. Walking away can feel like accepting failure, while continuing to invest preserves the hope that the situation can still be reversed,” Bhatia said.

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Watch your own reactions

One of the most important lessons from the psychology of investment fraud is to pay attention not just to the investment, but also to what the investment is making you feel.

Bhatia identifies several internal warning signs:

📍 “I have to act right now.”

📍 “I cannot miss this opportunity.”

📍 “Everyone else is making money.”

📍 “Maybe this will solve my financial problems.”

📍“I have a gut feeling this will definitely work.”

📍“I don’t want to tell my family because they will discourage me.”

An unusual need for secrecy is another important red flag. If you feel compelled to hide an investment from family members or people you trust, experts advise stopping before proceeding.

Bhatia asks to follow a simple rule: when an investment creates urgency, excitement or fear, do not decide while you are in that emotional state. Just take a pause.

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The 24-hour rule

The best way to interrupt an impulsive decision is to create distance between the emotional reaction and the actual financial decision, says Bhatia. She recommends not making an investment immediately after receiving an offer through a message or phone call, particularly when it is presented as an “exclusive” or urgent opportunity. Instead, take a cooling-off period—even 24 hours—and use that time to independently verify the claim and discuss it with someone you trust.

Ask yourself: If nobody had contacted me about this opportunity and I had discovered it myself, would I still invest?

Pause. Verify. Invest

Koul recommends a simple three-step approach:

PAUSE: Never invest because someone has manufactured urgency. If an opportunity cannot withstand a 24-hour pause, it deserves greater scrutiny.

VERIFY: Do not verify the person or platform through the same channel that contacted you. Independently check the broker, intermediary, company and regulatory credentials.

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INVEST: Invest only after understanding where the money is going, the risks involved, how returns are generated and, most importantly, how the money can be withdrawn.

Red flags that deserve attention

Experts recommend being particularly cautious when an investment involves:

♦️ Guaranteed or unusually high returns

♦️ “Limited-time” investment opportunities

♦️ Requests to shift conversations to WhatsApp or Telegram

♦️ Unknown investment applications

♦️ Payments to personal accounts or unrelated entities

♦️ Pressure to keep increasing the investment

♦️ Requests for OTPs, passwords or remote access

♦️ Demands for additional money to release profits

♦️ Fake dashboards showing profits that cannot actually be withdrawn

♦️ An unusually high number of testimonials appearing within a short period

Verify before you transfer

Kinjal Shah, President, Bombay Chartered Accountants Society, said financial fraud in India has moved decisively into the digital space and can affect people across age groups.

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He stressed that the first rule of financial discipline is verification. Before transferring money, investors should independently confirm whether the person or platform soliciting the investment is registered with SEBI. He also pointed to SEBI’s verified UPI handles for registered intermediaries as another check investors can make before making a payment.

“SEBI has also introduced verified UPI handles for registered intermediaries, giving investors a simple visual assurance that the entity collecting their payment is genuinely registered, and this facility should be checked before any money changes hands. SEBI has repeatedly cautioned the public this year against unsolicited investment tips on WhatsApp and Telegram, and against fraudsters who forge its letterheads and registration numbers,” Shah informed.

In so-called ‘digital arrest’ scams, callers may pose as police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate or Reserve Bank of India officials and threaten victims with legal action unless money is transferred immediately. Shah pointed out that there is no concept of digital arrest under Indian law.

Financial discipline also means walking away

Financial discipline is not only about knowing where to invest. It is also about knowing when not to invest, Bhatia opines.

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Experts recommend deciding in advance how much risk you can tolerate, separating emotions from financial decisions, becoming comfortable with delayed gratification and discussing significant investments with a trusted person or financial professional.

A polished app, a professional website, a convincing certificate or a live-looking portfolio are therefore not proof that an investment is genuine. Even credibility can be manufactured.

The smartest investor, experts say, is not necessarily the person who spots every profitable opportunity. It is also the person who can recognise when an opportunity is creating too much pressure, step back and say no.

When someone tells you to act now, make your first decision to pause.

The Safe Side

As the world evolves, the digital landscape does too, bringing new opportunities—and new risks. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities to their advantage. In our special feature series, we delve into the latest cybercrime trends and provide practical tips to help you stay informed, secure, and vigilant online.