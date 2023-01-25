scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Infinix Note 12i launched with Rs 1000 cashback on Jio, but there’s a catch

The Infinix Note 12i is one of the few phones under Rs 10,000 which comes with an AMOLED screen and supports fast charging.

Infinix Note 12i | Infinix Note 12i price | Infinix Note 12i specsThe Infinix Note 12i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. (Image Source: Infinix)

Infinix recently added another device to its existing pocket-friendly lineup. The Note 12i is a 4G phone and happens to be one of the few phones under Rs 10,000 which comes with an AMOLED screen. Here’s everything you need to know about the Infinix Note 12i.

Infinix Note 12i: What is the price, Jio offer for cashback?

Available in three colours – black, blue and white, the Infinix Note 12i will go on sale on Flipkart for Rs 9,999. The company is also offering Rs 1,000 cashback on Jio which can be availed within 30 days of purchase. Meaning if you put a Jio SIM on the phone you will get Rs 1,000 as cashback. But keep in mind, that once cashback is received, phone will be locked to Jio network for 30 months, so you will not be able to switch to another network.

The Infinix Note 12i will compete against phones like the Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G42 and the Redmi Note 1oS, all of which come with AMOLED screens and offer similar specs but at a slightly higher price point.

Also Read |BharOS is India’s own rival to Android. But how have Android competitors fared in the past?

Infinix Note 12i: What are the key specifications?

The Infinix Note 12i comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FullHD+ display which has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, 180Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The phone runs on XOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be expanded using software to 7GB.

With 64GB of internal storage, the back of the Note 12i features a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a QVGA camera whereas the front of the phone houses an 8MP selfie camera with dual LED flash, which makes taking selfies easy even in poorly lit conditions. It also comes with two speakers which support DTS Surround sound.

Note 12i has a dual-tone matte and glass finish and comes with a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. Weighing 188 grams, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 14:42 IST
