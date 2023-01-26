Made-in-India battle royale game Indus gameplay trailer here, pre-registrations open

The gameplay trailer for the much-awaited homegrown and futuristic battle royale video game, Indus, is finally here just in time for Republic Day. The 1.20-minute clip is as desi as it can get, with background music that blends Indian classical music with futuristic hip-hop – and a whole lot of Indian characters, which Indus likes to call Paragons. Graphics will look vaguely familiar to gamers, with several elements that appear inspired by titles like Apex Legends and Valorant.

Behind the title is SuperGaming, the Pune-based gaming studio, which says that its goal is to put India on the global gaming map. To accomplish this, the developer has released a series of high-impact takeovers across the biggest locations in London. A similar initiative was seen last year on August 15, 2022, when SuperGaming launched the previous trailer in New York’s Times Square.

What is Indus?

For the non-gamers out there who are not familiar with this gaming genre, battle royale is a mode where a large number of players (usually around 100), parachute onto a virtual map to fight until there’s just one person left standing. Because of how engaging it is, battle royale has become something of a craze lately, with free-to-play titles like Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex Legends seeing tremendous popularity.

Featured in the trailer is Indus’s island map, Virlok, which carries a futuristic theme with architecture based on Indian culture and lush greenery. It also showcases weapons, character skins (Paragons), and traversal. Like many other battle royale games, Indus allows players to play in both third-person and first-person views, although it isn’t clear if players will be able to switch between the two mid-game or if there will be separate modes for the two.

Indus game pre-registrations open

Pre-registration for Indus is now live on the Google Play Store for Android. iOS registrations will open up soon as well. Pre-registering early will fetch you exclusive surprises that “will make your experience of Indus truly your own.” To pre-register, simply search “Indus” on Play Store, open the listing, and hit the green “Pre-register” button.

While Indus was initially scheduled for a 2022 release, it’s been delayed since and SuperGaming is yet to provide a definitive date. The company says that it will hold multiple community playtests throughout the year across several Indian cities so that people can experience the game and provide feedback.