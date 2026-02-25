India’s shopping journey is moving to WhatsApp, finds Meta-RAI whitepaper

Popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is increasingly becoming one of the most important platforms shaping how Indian shoppers discover, evaluate, and buy products, according to a new whitepaper released by Meta in collaboration with the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The report shows how messaging, short-form video, creators, and AI-driven tools are pushing Indian retail towards an omnichannel future, where online and offline shopping is blending into a single journey.

According to the whitepaper, 72 per cent of product discovery now happens on WhatsApp, demonstrating its growing role beyond personal communication.

For many consumers, the app has evolved into a one-stop channel that connects product discovery, conversations with brands, purchases, and post-sale support.