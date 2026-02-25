India’s shopping journey is moving to WhatsApp, finds Meta-RAI whitepaper

Popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is increasingly becoming one of the most important platforms shaping how Indian shoppers discover, evaluate, and buy products, according to a new whitepaper released by Meta in collaboration with the Retailers Association of India (RAI).
The report shows how messaging, short-form video, creators, and AI-driven tools are pushing Indian retail towards an omnichannel future, where online and offline shopping is blending into a single journey.
According to the whitepaper, 72 per cent of product discovery now happens on WhatsApp, demonstrating its growing role beyond personal communication.
For many consumers, the app has evolved into a one-stop channel that connects product discovery, conversations with brands, purchases, and post-sale support.
This shift is happening as Indian consumers are moving effortlessly between social media, messaging apps, websites, and physical stores. Reportedly, more than half of shoppers research products online before buying them in-store, while a similar proportion research in-store before completing purchases online. As a result, retailers are being pushed to rethink traditional sales funnels and adopt integrated, omnichannel strategies.
According to the report, shoppers who engage across multiple channels are significantly more valuable. Omnichannel consumers spend 2.5 times more than those who use only one channel, and up to 73 per cent more when they interact with brands across several touchpoints.
In essence, messaging platforms like WhatsApp are emerging as a crucial link that is helping retailers stay connected throughout this journey.
Meanwhile, retailers using WhatsApp Business Messaging and Click-to-WhatsApp ad formats are seeing measurable results. The whitepaper noted that brands adopting these tools reported an average 61 per cent improvement in return on ad spend, a 62 per cent increase in leads generated, and 22 per cent higher order values. These results indicate that conversational commerce is not just improving engagement but also directly contributing to sales.
The report also pointed out the wider influence of social media on shopping behaviour. Social platforms now influence 77 per cent of retail purchase decisions, with Meta platforms driving the majority of social discovery. Short-form video formats such as Reels, along with creator-led content, are playing a major role in building trust and accelerating purchase decisions, often directing consumers towards conversations on WhatsApp to complete transactions.
Besides, AI-powered tools are further empowering this ecosystem. Meta’s omnichannel optimisation solutions allow retailers to connect digital advertising with in-store sales data, helping them assess real-world impact more accurately. On the other hand, Indian retailers using these tools have reported more than fourfold improvements in omnichannel return on ad spend, along with higher incremental sales growth.