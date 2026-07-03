After WhatsApp, India sends notices to Telegram and Signal over anonymity features

Government scrutiny of anonymous messaging features expands as India issues notices to Telegram and Signal after questioning WhatsApp over its new username feature. (Express Image)

A day after the Indian government sought explanation from WhatsApp over its new feature Usernames, the authorities have reportedly issued notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal. The companies have been reportedly asked to explain their safeguards around features that allow users to send messages while concealing their phone numbers.

The fresh notices signal a further escalation of India’s regulatory oversight on online platforms. In June, the government had temporarily blocked Telegram, indicating greater scrutiny from blocking apps to vetting product features across multiple services.

According to a report by Reuters, the authorities on Thursday, July 2, asked Signal and Telegram to elaborate on how they protect users from impersonation and misuse owing to features that allow people to interact anonymously.