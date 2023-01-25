First-ever India Stack developer conference held in Delhi

The first-ever India Stack Developer Conference was inaugurated today by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. According to the MeitY, the event saw participation from more than 100 different startups, industry associations and other organisations. It was also attended by delegations from G20 countries.

During his address, Chandrasekhar said the objective of the conference was to increase the adoption of India Stack among various nations. “Our Mission as a nation is to offer India Stack or the part of the stack to those enterprises & countries across the world who want to innovate and further integrate, execute, and implement digital transformation,” said the minister.

India Stack refers to the Indian government’s ambitious project to create a unified software platform aimed at bringing the country’s population into the digital age. It is a collective name for a set of open AIs and digital goods that will allow governments, businesses and other organisations to leverage identity, data and payments infrastructure at scale.

“What we have today is #IndiaStack 1.0. It will become more nuanced, intelligent and sophisticated, and will keep evolving with time. Using datasets and AI will be part of the innovation journey of India Stack,” added Chandrasekhar. While the platform has India in its name, the government is hoping that more countries will join the bandwagon and build their digital infrastructure on the stack.