India’s big tax exemptions boost for Apple, other foreign companies

India is expected to manufacture around 26% of ​the world’s Apple iPhones in 2026.

India has proposed extending tax exemptions until 2041 for foreign companies that provide machinery to contract manufacturers, handing a major win to Apple which had lobbied for such changes, and is fast expanding in the market.

India has been a key market for Apple as it diversifies iPhone manufacturing beyond China, and the South Asian nation is set to make ⁠26% of ​the world’s iPhones in 2026, up from 6% four years ago, according to Counterpoint Research.

According to a draft of the proposed tax amendments seen by Reuters, “to provide (tax) certainty” the government has extended tax breaks until March 31, 2041 to foreign companies that provide equipment to their contract manufacturers in India.