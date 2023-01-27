scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
India’s mobile download speeds saw big jump in December 2022: Ookla Speedtest Index

For India, this increased in mobile speeds helped the country rise in positions to number 79 in Ookla's Global Speedtest Index list.

Ookla speed test, India mobile speeds, India ranking Ookla, India mobile media speeds, India mobile speeds downloadMedia mobile download speeds in India saw a sharp jump in December, showed Ookla's data. (Express photo)

India’s media mobile speeds jumped in the month of December 2022 as the country rose to the 79th position in the global rankings, data from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index showed. For India, this is a significant jump in positions (26), given the country was ranked at a much lower 105th for the month of November.

According to Ookla’s data, the media mobile download speeds in India saw a tremendous improvement rising from 18.26 Mbps to 25.29 Mbps. Of course, one reason for this jump is also that the 5G rollout in India has increased significantly, especially in December with telecom operators adding more and more cities to the newer networks.

For smartphone users, who had 5G-ready devices, the switch to the faster network– at no increased cost right now– also means faster speeds when downloading or consuming content. However, upload speeds remain poor in India, well in the single-digit mark.

Interestingly, while India did better in the mobile download speeds, it’s ranking in fixed broadband was down by one spot to 81 compared to the 80th ranking in November. But India’s overall fixed median download speeds saw a slight increase from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

Despite, the modest improvements, India still lags far behind other countries when it comes to mobile internet and fixed broadband speeds. According to the December Speedtest Global Index, Qatar leads the chart for global median mobile speeds, while Singapore leads in fixed broadband.  Keep in mind that the data for the Global Index comes from the millions of tests taken by people who use Ookla’s Speedtest every month.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 11:49 IST
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 11:49 IST
