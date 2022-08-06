‘India biz at risk’: In US suit, Musk raises Twitter’s tiff over MeitY orders

August 6, 2022 5:23:56 am
Twitter’s high-stakes legal battle against some of the Indian government’s content blocking orders has been brought up in a different high profile case — that of the platform’s lawsuit in the US against Tesla CEO Elon Musk over pulling out of his $44-billion bid to buy the social media company. Musk has accused Twitter of hiding its India lawsuit from him and that its actions might jeopardise its business in the country.
Musk, in his counterclaims against Twitter’s lawsuit, said that the company’s decision to challenge the blocking orders by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) was a “departure from the ordinary course” since it has previously blocked “pro-Ukrainian accounts for the Russian government”.
Musk said that while he supports free speech, Twitter should follow the laws of the countries in which it operates. He added that the social media platform did not apprise him of its lawsuit against the Indian government, thereby putting the company’s third largest market “at risk”.
Twitter, in response, has said that its actions in India are in line with its “global practice” of challenging government requests or laws if it believes that such requests are not “properly scoped under local law, are procedurally deficient, or as necessary to defend its users’ rights, including freedom of expression”. The company had filed a lawsuit against the MeitY in Karnataka High Court last month challenging a handful of the over 1,400 blocking orders it received.
Subscriber Only Stories
“If it (Twitter) receives a valid and appropriately scoped request from an authorised entity, it may withhold access to certain content in the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local laws, but that it routinely pushes for limitations on, objects to, or otherwise challenges government requests or laws where such requests are not authorised or properly scoped under local law, are procedurally deficient, or as necessary to defend its users’ rights,” the company said in response to Musk’s counterclaims.
These submissions were made by Twitter in Delaware’s Court of Chancery where it has sued Musk for wanting to terminate his deal of buying the company. Last month, Musk said he wanted to terminate the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion — agreed upon in April — because the company was in “material breach” of their agreement and had made “false and misleading” statements during negotiations.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
The Tesla CEO also said he was pulling out because Twitter fired senior executives and a third of its talent acquisition team, breaching the obligation to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organisation.”
In its lawsuit against the government’s blocking orders, Twitter has told the Karnataka HC that MeitY has been “increasingly” issuing orders to block entire accounts without informing the company the specific tweets made by these accounts that call for their blocking. “Several of the URLs contain political and journalistic content. Blocking of such information is a gross violation of the freedom of speech guaranteed to citizen-users of the platform,” the petition read.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Below par spending initially due to lack of awareness: Ministry
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Muhammad & Gurdeep
India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry
Critical challenge
Eye on inflation, RBI goes for 3rd rate hike this year
Shah, Yogi see a link: Congress wore black to protest Ram temple day
Protesting Cong leaders detained, stopped from reaching Raj Bhavan
August 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar press bill
HC reserves order, asks Punjab to furnish details of orders issued
Now showing: A political tragicomedy exploring the loneliness of being
Bail to Chautala in DA case shot in the arm for INLD ahead of panchayat polls
The rise of Kashmir
11 die over three days after drinking hooch in Bihar