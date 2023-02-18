scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

In ’22, India fastest growing market for Netflix, revenue up 25%, says Sarandos

Addressing a select group of journalists, Sarandos said the company did not disclose revenue numbers separately for different countries. “India’s the fastest growing for Netflix amongst all markets we operate in. It had the highest net paid additions in 2022,” he said.

30% increase in engagement in India, says Netflix Co-CEO
Listen to this article
In ’22, India fastest growing market for Netflix, revenue up 25%, says Sarandos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NETFLIX Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos Friday said India grew the fastest among all countries in the world in 2022. The global streaming company, with $5.6 billion in operating income over revenues of $32 billion, recorded a 30 per cent increase in engagement or watch time and a 25 per cent rise in revenues in India.

Addressing a select group of journalists, Sarandos said the company did not disclose revenue numbers separately for different countries. “India’s the fastest growing for Netflix amongst all markets we operate in. It had the highest net paid additions in 2022,” he said.

Although the company had a tough start to 2022, it ended the year strong with mega hits helping it reignite growth, Sarandos said. These are exciting times in India, he said, adding that recent movies like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, streaming the site, were breakout successes in the West. “We hope Indian movies will do well globally, but even otherwise, the Indian market itself is so big,” he said.

The company, which had last November launched its ad-supported tier in the US, does not plan to introduce it in India anytime soon. The ad tier allows subscribers in the US and some other markets to watch content at a lower price if they are willing to view advertisements. It may contribute about 10-20 per cent of its revenues over the next 3-5 years, Sarandos said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies

The company had, in December 2021, slashed subscription rates across plans in India by up to 60 per cent. Monica Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said the ad tier was most relevant for higher penetrated and mature markets. “But in growth markets like India, the subscribers’ model is really scaling. We had a very terrific 2022, India was the fastest growing within Netflix,” she said.

Sarandos said three metrics matter the most in streaming business — engagement, revenue and profit. With growing revenues, the company hoped to invest significantly in content in the coming year. “Globally, the content budget is almost $17 billion. We do not share these budgets country-wise, but it is tied to subscriber growth,” he said.

Like in many countries, in the initial years, subscribers who took to Netflix in India were Western-centric, tech savvy and affluent. But with a cut in prices, the growth of broadband, and smart TVs, Netflix is witnessing an expansion in its subscriber base. “There is a lot of room to grow in India,” Sarandos said.

Advertisement

On the recent action wherein Netflix plans to stop password sharing among its viewers with an eye on revenues, Sarandos said: “Some will drop off… anyway, they are not counted in our own subscriber base. This will nudge them to open their own accounts. Economically it opens up a much bigger addressable market where we are heavily penetrated, like in the US where 100 million households use Netflix and 30 million don’t pay.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 00:33 IST
Next Story

PNB Case: HC directs Mehul Choksi to pay Rs. 25, 000 to CBI for repeated adjournments citing untraceable case papers

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close