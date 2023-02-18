In ’22, India fastest growing market for Netflix, revenue up 25%, says Sarandos

NETFLIX Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos Friday said India grew the fastest among all countries in the world in 2022. The global streaming company, with $5.6 billion in operating income over revenues of $32 billion, recorded a 30 per cent increase in engagement or watch time and a 25 per cent rise in revenues in India.

Addressing a select group of journalists, Sarandos said the company did not disclose revenue numbers separately for different countries. “India’s the fastest growing for Netflix amongst all markets we operate in. It had the highest net paid additions in 2022,” he said.

Although the company had a tough start to 2022, it ended the year strong with mega hits helping it reignite growth, Sarandos said. These are exciting times in India, he said, adding that recent movies like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, streaming the site, were breakout successes in the West. “We hope Indian movies will do well globally, but even otherwise, the Indian market itself is so big,” he said.

The company, which had last November launched its ad-supported tier in the US, does not plan to introduce it in India anytime soon. The ad tier allows subscribers in the US and some other markets to watch content at a lower price if they are willing to view advertisements. It may contribute about 10-20 per cent of its revenues over the next 3-5 years, Sarandos said.

The company had, in December 2021, slashed subscription rates across plans in India by up to 60 per cent. Monica Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said the ad tier was most relevant for higher penetrated and mature markets. “But in growth markets like India, the subscribers’ model is really scaling. We had a very terrific 2022, India was the fastest growing within Netflix,” she said.

Sarandos said three metrics matter the most in streaming business — engagement, revenue and profit. With growing revenues, the company hoped to invest significantly in content in the coming year. “Globally, the content budget is almost $17 billion. We do not share these budgets country-wise, but it is tied to subscriber growth,” he said.

Like in many countries, in the initial years, subscribers who took to Netflix in India were Western-centric, tech savvy and affluent. But with a cut in prices, the growth of broadband, and smart TVs, Netflix is witnessing an expansion in its subscriber base. “There is a lot of room to grow in India,” Sarandos said.

On the recent action wherein Netflix plans to stop password sharing among its viewers with an eye on revenues, Sarandos said: “Some will drop off… anyway, they are not counted in our own subscriber base. This will nudge them to open their own accounts. Economically it opens up a much bigger addressable market where we are heavily penetrated, like in the US where 100 million households use Netflix and 30 million don’t pay.”