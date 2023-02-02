scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

IIT Madras to receive Rs 242 Cr for research on synthetic diamonds

The Union Budget grant to develop indigenous lab-grown diamond technologies has been given to IIT Madras.

IIT Madras, diamond manufacturingThe research grant will be used to develop indigineous technologies, components and seed substrates for manufacturing lab-grown diamonds. (Image credit: IIT Madras)
Listen to this article
IIT Madras to receive Rs 242 Cr for research on synthetic diamonds
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IIT Madras announced that will receive a grant of Rs 242 crores over a period of five years to conduct research on lab-grown diamonds (LGD). The research will be focused on driving the indigenous manufacturing of LGDs.

This development comes in the wake of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing an LGD research grant for an IIT. “Lab grown Diamonds (LGD) is a technology and innovation-driven emerging sector with high employment potential. These environment-friendly diamonds have optically and chemically the same properties as natural diamonds. To encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency, a research and development grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years,” said Sitharaman while presenting the budget on Wednesday.

According to Ramachandra Rao at the IIT Madras Department of Physics, the India Centre for Lab Grown Diamonds (InCent-LGD) at the institute was identified for this project based on its two decades of experience in diamond research. Rao is the faculty lead for MSRC (Materials Science Research Centre), NFMTC (Nano-Functional Materials Technology Centre) and QuCenDiEM (Quantum Centre for Diamond and Emergent Materials) at IIT Madras.

Also read |New nanoscience could present a massive leap for photonic quantum computing

According to IIT Madras, as of now, India has limited know-how of high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) technology which is used to produce and treat diamond crystals. Importing HPHT machines is an expensive affair. Components such as Chemical Vapour Deposition machines used to make diamonds including microwave generators, vacuum pumps, and sensors are imported. The IIT Madras research group has been tasked to develop these critical technologies, components, and seed substrates to make the Indian LGD industry more self-sufficient.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

Rao also asserted that there is a growing demand for LGDs but not only gem-quality diamonds. They are also needed to realise a plethora of electronic applications, including magnetometry, thermal management, sensors and quantum technologies.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 18:58 IST
Next Story

France defender Varane retires from international football

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close