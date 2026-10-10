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We build AI tools to detect oral and breast cancer: IISc Professor Phaneendra

Prof Phaneendra K Yalavarthy's research interests include AI for medical imaging, computational methods in medical imaging, medical image processing, and Cyber-Physical Systems.

IISc healthcare AIA postgraduate in Physics from Sri Sathya Sai University, Prof Phaneendra K Yalavarthy also has an M.Sc. in engineering from IISc, and a PhD in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College, USA. (Express photo)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
13 min readOct 10, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

Prof Phaneendra K Yalavarthy is the Chief Project Manager of Translational AI for Networked Universal Healthcare (TANUH), an AI Centre of Excellence in Healthcare at IISc, Bengaluru, and a professor in the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS).

TANUH, a non-profit, develops and deploys AI-driven diagnostics and decision-support tools for early detection and management of non-communicable diseases across India.

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Phaneendra’s research interests include AI for medical imaging, computational methods in medical imaging, medical image processing, and Cyber-Physical Systems.

A postgraduate in Physics from Sri Sathya Sai University, he also has an M.Sc. in engineering from IISc, and a PhD in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College, USA.

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