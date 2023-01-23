HP’s latest Gen-Z friendly Envy x360 15 features a physical emoji menu and OLED screen

HP has unveiled a new mid-premium notebook — the Envy x360 15, powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core processor with Evo certification. The highlight of the laptop is the display, which comes with a 15.6-inch OLED panel, offering up to 100 per cent DCI P3 coverage and VESA TrueBlack HDR certification. When compared to a conventional notebook with an LCD screen, the Envy x360 15 will offer lower screen latency and an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop’s display also supports touch input and it also comes with a pen that magnetically attaches to the laptop.

Powering the HP Envy x360 15 is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, 8/16GB RAM and up to 1TB of SSD-based internal storage. The laptop is also Intel EVO certified and will offer features like a quick boot, all-day battery life, and an improved overall user experience.

While most laptops of this price range feature a 720p web camera, the Envy x360 15 comes with a 5MP selfie camera paired with an IR sensor that supports Windows Hello face unlock. The laptop also has an emoji menu on the keyboard to attract the Gen-Z audience.

Pricing and availability

The base model of the HP Envy x360 15 with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage costs Rs 82,999 and comes with an IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 250nits while the 16GB variant costs Rs 86,999. Similarly, the OLED version of the Envy x360 15 with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage will cost Rs 94,999. Lastly, the high-end model with the OLED display, Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage is priced at Rs 1,14,999.

All three variants of the HP Envy X360 15 will go on sale starting today via online and offline retail stores across the country. If you are looking for a regular-sized laptop with great battery life and a vibrant display, the Envy X360 15 looks like a great offering.