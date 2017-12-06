HP Envy x2, Asus NovaGo ‘Always Connected PCs’ with Snapdragon 835 SoC, Windows 10 announced

HP Envy x2 and Asus NovaGo ‘Always Connected PCs’ announced with a week long battery. HP Envy x2 and Asus NovaGo ‘Always Connected PCs’ announced with a week long battery.

The first “Always Connected PCs” have been announced, featuring gigabyte 4G connectivity and long battery life. Microsoft, Qualcomm and a trio of PC makers – HP and Asus announced their first Snapdragon 835-powered laptops, with a promise of a week long battery. HP Envy x2 and Asus NovaGo will be the first ARM-powered Windows 10 PCs, part of the “Always Connected PCs” ecosystem. The new laptops were showcased at the ongoing Snapdragon tech summit in Hawaii.

Microsoft says these “Always Connected PCs” are instantly on, always connected with incredible battery life, claiming a battery life of a week on a single charge. For instance, Asus’ NovaGo will deliver up to 22 hours of battery life in active use. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch Full HD screen, a Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 256GB storage, high-speed, gigabyte 4G LTE connectivity, and up to 8GB RAM. Asus says the NovaGo will be available in the market starting at $599 with the 4GB RAM and 16GB storage. The top-end model, which sells for $799, will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The laptop is expected to start shipping in the US before the end of 2017.

Next up is the HP Envy x2 which will made available in the US from Spring 2018, though price of the device has not been announced yet. It’s a 2-in-1 detachable with a removable keyboard cover with a built-in hinge. The laptop offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 4 protection, pressure sensitive stylus support, and a Snapdragon 835 processor inside. Both laptops will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 S, the newer version of its desktop operating system.

A year ago, Microsoft announced that it was working with its OEM partners to launch new laptops powered by Qualcomm’s 64-bit ARM-compatible Snapdragon chipsets. These new type of laptops could challenge Intel, whose processors have been found on almost all Windows-powered laptops and desktops.

