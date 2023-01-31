How to watch the rare green comet at its closest approach on February 1

A recently discovered comet called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is now passing through the solar system and could potentially even be visible to the naked eye. The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on January 12 and is set to make its closest approach to the Earth on February 1, which is the best day to view the “green comet.”

How to watch the green comet

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its closest approach to Earth on February 1, when it will come within 0.28 astronomical units of our planet, or about 41 kilometres away. According to the online astronomy guide – In The sky, the comet will be visible from New Delhi throughout the night of February 1 because it is circumpolar, meaning it will be above the horizon throughout the night.

The comet is expected to be in the highest point of the sky at 10.12 PM on February 12, when it will be situated at about 45-degrees above the northern horizon. While you can possibly view the comet with your naked eye, using a pair of binoculars or a telescope would make it easier to view the comet.

The expected position of the comet in the sky as seen from New Delhi at 6.24 PM on Wednesday, February 1. (Image credit: In the Sky) The expected position of the comet in the sky as seen from New Delhi at 6.24 PM on Wednesday, February 1. (Image credit: In the Sky)

Ideally, try to get yourself away from the city lights in a quite and dark place where you can observe the comet away from the light pollution of the city. Once you are there, allow yourself a few minutes to acclimatise yourself to the dark surroundings. After that, use an AR-based mobile application that can help you spot the constellation Camelopardalis, which is where you can find the comet.

Visibility of C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the “green” comet

Because of their nature, comets are highly unpredictable objects. Their brightness depends on the scattering of sunlight from dust particles in the comet’s tail. This dust constantly streams away from the comet, and its density at any particular time is based on various parameters, including the rate of sublimation of ice from the comet and the amount of dust that is mixed in with the ice.

Due to these factors, it becomes very difficult to predict how bright the comet will appear in the sky. In fact, this brightness can be highly variable even between two apparitions of the same comet. In order to give yourself the best chance to view the comet, try to bring along a telescope or at least a pair of binoculars.