scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

How to watch the rare green comet at its closest approach on February 1

A green comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is expected to make its closest approach to our planet on Wednesday, February 13. Here is how you can view the comet in India.

comet, naked eyeThe comet will be moving at a speed of around 57 kilometres per second with respect to the Earth when it makes a close approach. (Image credit: Dan Bartlett, NASA)

A recently discovered comet called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is now passing through the solar system and could potentially even be visible to the naked eye. The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on January 12 and is set to make its closest approach to the Earth on February 1, which is the best day to view the “green comet.”

How to watch the green comet

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its closest approach to Earth on February 1, when it will come within 0.28 astronomical units of our planet, or about 41 kilometres away. According to the online astronomy guide – In The sky, the comet will be visible from New Delhi throughout the night of February 1 because it is circumpolar, meaning it will be above the horizon throughout the night.

Also read |Newly-discovered ancient ‘marine crocodile’ fossil could be the oldest of its kind ever found

The comet is expected to be in the highest point of the sky at 10.12 PM on February 12, when it will be situated at about 45-degrees above the northern horizon. While you can possibly view the comet with your naked eye, using a pair of binoculars or a telescope would make it easier to view the comet.

Green comet position new delhi The expected position of the comet in the sky as seen from New Delhi at 6.24 PM on Wednesday, February 1. (Image credit: In the Sky)

Ideally, try to get yourself away from the city lights in a quite and dark place where you can observe the comet away from the light pollution of the city. Once you are there, allow yourself a few minutes to acclimatise yourself to the dark surroundings. After that, use an AR-based mobile application that can help you spot the constellation Camelopardalis, which is where you can find the comet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Visibility of C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the “green” comet

Because of their nature, comets are highly unpredictable objects. Their brightness depends on the scattering of sunlight from dust particles in the comet’s tail. This dust constantly streams away from the comet, and its density at any particular time is based on various parameters, including the rate of sublimation of ice from the comet and the amount of dust that is mixed in with the ice.

Due to these factors, it becomes very difficult to predict how bright the comet will appear in the sky. In fact, this brightness can be highly variable even between two apparitions of the same comet. In order to give yourself the best chance to view the comet, try to bring along a telescope or at least a pair of binoculars.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:16 IST
Next Story

Govt ‘well on track’ to meet FY23 fiscal deficit aim despite extra pressures, says Economic Survey

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close