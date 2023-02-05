scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

How to use ChatGPT on Android and iPhones for free

Here is how you can access ChatGPT on your Android and iOS devices using any web browser.

ChatGPT can be used on both Android and iOS devices for free (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)

ChatGPT by OpenAI has taken the world of AI by storm. From helping users to make a perfect omelette to helping them with their university assignments, ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) by Microsoft-backed OpenAI can do it all. ChatGPT can be accessed for free while there is also a paid version — ChatGPT Plus with priority access and faster response time in select markets.

Given smartphones are the primary computing devices of most people, here is how you can use ChatGPT on your Android devices and iPhones for free.

How to use ChatGPT on Android smartphones and iPhones

You can use ChatGPT on an Android smartphone for free. All you need to do is to access the OpenAI website on a web browser like Google Chrome, Firefox, or any other web browser on your smartphone and click on the “Try ChatGPT” banner on the top of the display. Login using your credentials if you already have an account on OpenAI or create a new account using your phone number and email.

You can also directly access ChatGPT on your smartphone by entering the chat.openai.com URL on the web browser.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

You can create an account on ChatGPT using Gmail or a Microsoft account. You can now input your query in the chatbox and ChatGPT will come up with a response for the same. Right now, ChatGPT is available for free under the free research preview program and it can be accessed on any device with a web browser.

Can we use ChatGPT for free on Android devices?

Yes, ChatGPT can be used for free on any Android device, this includes Android tablets, notebooks, and smartphones.

Also read |ChatGPT becomes fastest application to hit 100 million users, overtaking Facebook and Google

Can we use ChatGPT for free on iPhones?

Advertisement

Yes, ChatGPT can be accessed for free on iPhones, iPads, and even macs.

Is there a ChatGPT app for iPhones?

No, there is no official ChatGPT app for iPhones and iPads.

Is there a ChatGPT app for Android?

No, there is no official ChatGPT app for Android devices. However, there are a lot of apps that mimic the functionality of ChatGPT.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 16:08 IST
Next Story

Yusuf Pathan replaces Rovman Powell as the skipper of Dubai Capitals in ILT20

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close