How to recharge Delhi Metro card using Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone

Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Delhi Metro has partnered with Airtel payment bank to offer an easy online recharge option for the metro card from the comforts of their home to promote the digital India vision and is also said to help Delhi Metro commuters by allowing users to recharge their metro cards directly from their smartphones using the Airtel Thanks app.
The transactions done through Airtel payment bank are safe and the card or net banking details are only saved once by the app, adds the press statement.
Besides recharging via the Airtel Thanks, Delhi Metro also has a few other options like smart card top-up through TVMs (Token Vending Machines), Metro combo cards, and mobile e-wallet options.