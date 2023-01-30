scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
How to recharge Delhi Metro card using Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone

Delhi Metro users can now recharge their smart card using the Airtel Thanks app.

Delhi Metro smart card can now be recharged using Airtel Thanks app (Image: Autope)
Delhi Metro has partnered with Airtel payment bank to offer an easy online recharge option for the metro card from the comforts of their home to promote the digital India vision and is also said to help Delhi Metro commuters by allowing users to recharge their metro cards directly from their smartphones using the Airtel Thanks app.

The transactions done through Airtel payment bank are safe and the card or net banking details are only saved once by the app, adds the press statement.

How to recharge the Delhi Metro card using Airtel Payment bank?

  • Download the latest version of the Airtel Thanks app on your Android or iOS device.
  • Select the metro recharge from the bank section in the Airtel Thanks app
  • DMRC Smart Card number and enter the recharge amount and complete the payment
  • The next time you go to a Delhi Metro station, tap the smart card on the Add Value Machine at the metro station to sync the recharge amount to the smart card
Besides recharging via the Airtel Thanks, Delhi Metro also has a few other options like smart card top-up through TVMs (Token Vending Machines), Metro combo cards, and mobile e-wallet options.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:54 IST
