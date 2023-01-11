How to download digital voter ID on your mobile

Mobile is the swiss army tool of the modern world with many use cases. With affordable smartphones and the internet getting more accessible, most of the services from the Govt of India are now available online, this includes DigiLocker, an app that stores all virtual documents including Aadhaar, degree certificates, insurance certificates, vehicle documents, and more.

With elections happening all around the country, you can now download and store your digital voter ID card on your smartphone. Here is a tutorial on how to download a digital voter ID card on a mobile, tablet, or laptop connected to the internet for free.

Go to https://eci.gov.in/e-epic/

This platform has all the services offered by the Election Commission of India.

This is the official website that can be used to access various services of the election commission of India, the portal can be used to register new voters, update the address in the voter ID, and can also be used to download the digital voter ID, which is also known as e-EPIC, which comes in PDF format and can be stored on DigiLocker.

Once you get into the website, if you are a first-time user, you can register yourself using a phone number. Once you get into the portal, click on the download e-Epic and enter your EPIC number, which is your 10-digit unique ID printed on the Voter ID card.

To download the digital voter ID, one needs the EPIC number and a phone number linked to it.

Do note that, to download the e-Epic or the digital voter ID card, your phone number has to be linked with the voter ID. This can be done on the same website.

To link your mobile number to the voter ID, go to the home page of the election commission of India portal (https://www.nvsp.in/) and click on the forms on the homepage. Next, click on Form 8, and select the self or the family option if you are trying to download the voter ID of a family member.

You can add/update your phone number linked to the voter ID by filling out form 8 on the same website from the forms menu.

In the form, click on the correction of entries in the existing electoral roll and enter the phone number that you would like to link with your voter ID. Do note that, the portal will take a few days to verify your details and pair a phone number with your voter ID.

Once the phone number is linked to the voter ID, go to the website https://eci.gov.in/e-epic/ and enter the details like EPIC number, and verify the details. Once done, verify your phone number using an OTP and click on download e-EPIC to download digital voter ID on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You can also get a duplicate voter ID from the same website by filling the form 8, which will be delivered to the address mentioned on your voter ID.