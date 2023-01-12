How to contact customer support on Google Pay for refund-related issues in India

Google Pay is one of the major UPI-based payment apps in India. The app can be used for mobile recharge, bill payments, and you can send and receive money instantly from other UPI-based apps with no transaction charge. But like most payment platforms, some of the transactions on Google Pay don’t go through due to the server or network issues while the money will be deducted from the user’s bank account. In most cases, users will receive an instant refund or the money will be credited back into the bank account in three to five working days. But sometimes that doesn’t happen as I experienced recently.

Also read | NRIs can now set up UPI on their international mobile numbers: List of supported countries

One of my recent transactions on Google Pay failed and the money was deducted from my bank account. According to Google Pay, I was supposed to receive the refund in my original bank account in three to five days, and after the refund gets initiated, it would take another three days to reflect on my bank account. This time, I waited for over a week and I didn’t receive a refund even after 10 days. So how does one contact customer service for Google Pay? Here’s what I learnt during my experience and which you can keep in mind for your future reference.

How to contact customer support on Google Pay via call?

First, just like most banking services, Google Pay has voice support and it can be accessed by calling the toll-free number 1800-419-0157. When you call Google Pay, you have to authenticate your identity using Google Pay-generated verification code.

To generate a Google Pay verification code go to Settings > Privacy and security > and click on Get OTP code.

How to contact customer support on Google Pay via chat?

First, open the Google Pay app on your Android or iOS smartphone. Click on the profile picture located in the top right corner > click on settings > and click on help and feedback.

Next click on get help > click on contact support, which will be on the bottom part of the page. On the next page, click on contact us, which is at the bottom of the page, and you can type a short description of your issue and press next and select the exact issue that you are facing on Google Pay.

On the next page click on the Chat option and enter your details like name and click on submit. In the next step, you will be connected to a customer support executive and you can explain your issue via text message.

Advertisement

You can either chat with Google Pay customer support or call them using a toll-free number. You can either chat with Google Pay customer support or call them using a toll-free number.

Make sure you have all the details before contacting Google Pay customer support. Make sure you have all the details before contacting Google Pay customer support.

Google will also send an email once you are done with the customer care service. Google will also send an email once you are done with the customer care service.

Once you are done with the process, you will also receive an email regarding an issue that you have shared with Google Pay. In my case, I was told that my refund will be issued in the next seven days and Google Pay also sent a confirmation mail regarding the same.

Only contact Google Pay customer care if you don’t receive a refund at least after 7 days after the original transaction date.