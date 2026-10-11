Honey trap scams: Warning signs and how to stay safe online

A new online friendship can seem harmless. A few messages can turn into regular conversations, then phone calls and video calls. But when an unknown person deliberately builds emotional or romantic intimacy online and later uses private information, photographs or videos to threaten and extort the victim, it can become a honey-trap cyber fraud.

Rishi, 24, from Faridabad, drives a car for a ride-hailing app and lives a pretty ordinary life. His day starts at around 4 am, picking up and dropping people across Delhi-NCR. There is a tinge of loneliness, even though surrounded by different faces at all times.

One day, his friend Namit asked him to befriend Ria, whom he met through another friend. Namit asked Rishi to reach out to Ria; soon, their friendship blossomed over WhatsApp. In no time, the two grew closer.

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Texts became calls, and calls evolved into video calls. These video exchanges began as casual chats; soon, prompted by Ria, the duo exchanged sexually charged banter, with him overexposing himself on camera. Until then, Ria was just a WhatsApp contact, with no verifiable markers like an ID, address, or contact details to trace.

After the bait was laid, Ria’s calls came with subtle demands like a recharge voucher or an OTT subscription renewal. Over time, the calls grew aggressive, with Ria demanding thousands of rupees. At one point, Rishi admitted that the demands were beyond his means.

In response, the woman threatened to expose him by uploading his obscene videos on social media. She even told him she had access to his IP address and other details that could let her send pictures and videos to his relatives. The pattern is important: trust first, compromising material next, followed by fear and financial demands.

A similar pattern emerged in a case reported in Hyderabad, where a 70-year-old retired employee was allegedly cheated of Rs 38 lakh.

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According to cybercrime police, the man accepted a Facebook friend request from a profile that purportedly belonged to a woman. After gaining his confidence, the fraudster allegedly began asking him for money on different pretexts and subsequently engaged him in intimate conversations.

The fraudsters later allegedly threatened to implicate him in a case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. They also allegedly posed as police officials while demanding money from him.

The two cases suggest that honey traps are not restricted to a particular age group, profession, or social-media platform.

How does a honey trap work?

According to Deependra Singh, a cyber expert, Betul police, Madhya Pradesh, honey traps increasingly happen through social media, dating apps, and websites.

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The process often starts with a fake profile. The person establishes contact, gradually builds trust and then attempts to obtain personal information, photographs, videos or compromising material. Video calls may also be used to capture material that can later be used for blackmail.

“The biggest weapon in a honey trap is often not technology, but the victim’s fear and embarrassment,” Singh said.

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Once a victim is frightened, the fraudster may demand money in exchange for not publishing or sharing the material. In some cases, the victim may also be lured into meeting the person physically, after which extortion or robbery can take place.

Importantly, paying once does not necessarily end the harassment. Fraudsters may use the first payment to establish that the victim is willing to pay, then return with increasingly large demands.

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Warning signs to watch for

An online stranger becomes intimate very quickly: Treat with caution anyone who quickly moves a conversation from casual interaction to romantic or sexual discussions.

Profile cannot be verified: Photographs, followers and apparently detailed profiles are not proof of identity. Fake profiles can be carefully constructed to appear authentic.

Requests for private photographs or videos: Never share intimate or compromising material with someone whose identity you cannot independently verify.

Pressure to move conversations to private platforms: Repeated attempts to shift a conversation away from a platform where the account can be reported or verified should raise suspicion.

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Requests for money or recharges: Even small requests can be part of a larger manipulation strategy, particularly when they become frequent or increasingly demanding.

Threats: Fraudsters may impersonate police officers or lawyers, or threaten to contact relatives, employers and friends to create panic.

Claims about having personal details: Such claims are often used to frighten victims into paying. Do not assume that a person making such a claim actually has the access they allege to have.

Singh said victims should not panic if they are threatened or blackmailed.

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Paying money or repeatedly complying with demands does not guarantee that the material will be deleted. In many cases, it can encourage the perpetrator to make further demands.

Do not delete the conversations simply because they are embarrassing, Singh said. Singh advises people not to place excessive trust in strangers met through social media or dating platforms. Avoid sharing OTPs, passwords, banking information, identity documents or private photographs and videos.

“If an online contact wants to meet in person, choose a public location and tell someone you trust about the meeting. Never click on suspicious links or install APK files or unknown applications sent by an online contact,” Singh added.

For workplaces, the threat can be broader. Harish Kumar, CEO, Quick Heal Technologies, said digital honey traps are increasingly designed to exploit emotions and build trust before attempting to obtain sensitive information, money or other leverage.

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According to Kumar, such attacks are moving beyond traditional espionage tactics and can target people through social media, professional networks and dating apps.

“One of the first warning signs is someone online becoming unusually close too quickly,” he said, particularly when a conversation rapidly shifts from professional or casual interaction to personal or romantic discussions.

Other warning signs include requests for confidential workplace information, passwords, project details or access to organisational systems. Inconsistencies in a person’s identity, reluctance to join genuine video calls, repeated attempts to move conversations to private messaging platforms, and requests for money, personal photographs, or explicit content should also raise suspicion.

Kumar’s key warning is that a honey trap can begin with a seemingly harmless conversation.

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That is precisely what makes these scams difficult to identify. The attacker is not necessarily trying to defeat a technical security system. They are trying to manipulate a person’s emotions.

If you are being blackmailed: do not negotiate endlessly, do not keep making payments simply because you fear that refusing will lead to exposure.

Instead:

– Stop engaging as far as possible. Avoid giving the person more personal information or material.

– Preserve evidence. Save chats, screenshots, profile information and financial records.

– Inform someone you trust. Isolation can make victims vulnerable to continued manipulation.

– Report the incident quickly. Cyber-fraud victims can call 1930 or report the incident through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, or report it to the nearest police station.

– Contact your bank immediately if money has been transferred, particularly in cases involving recent transactions.

The safest approach is simple: verify before you trust, think before you share, and report before fear takes control.

The safe side

As the world evolves, the digital landscape does too, bringing new opportunities—and new risks. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities to their advantage. In our special feature series, we explore the latest cybercrime trends and offer practical tips to help you stay informed, secure, and vigilant online.