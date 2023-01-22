HomePod Mini and iMac prices hike in India and Europe

Apple recently unveiled its all-new HomePod. The latest smart speaker from Apple brings in an improved audio experience, new hardware and an updated Siri experience and even announced upgraded MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max chips. While old products tend to get a price cut, Apple has increased the price of the iMac and HomePod mini in India and Europe.

How much the HomePod Mini and iMac cost in India?

The HomePod Mini has seen a price hike of Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 10,900. To remind you, Apple launched the HomePod Mini with a price tag of s 9,990. It comes with a fabric build and four microphones that help process Siri voice commands even if you are far from the device.

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, the HomePod Mini is backed by the S5 and U1 chip and comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support and a 20W power adaptor. Similar to the latest model, it comes with temperature and humidity sensors and a stereo pair feature. There are five colour options to choose from – white, yellow, orange, blue and grey.

Coming to the iMac, Apple has increased the price of the 24-inch variant by a whopping Rs 10,000. Launched back in April of 2021 for Rs 1,19,900, the iMac is available in multiple configurations and is powered by the M1 silicon. The base variant of the 24-inch iMac which comes with an M2 octa-core CPU backed by a seven-core GPU and offers 8GB of RAM And 256GB of internal storage can be purchased for Rs 1,29,900 whereas the slightly faster model with an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU can be purchased for Rs 1,49,900.

Have other markets seen a similar price increase?

As it turns out, India is not the only market where Apple has hiked the price of the HomePod Mini and the iMac. It looks like the price for these products has also increased in countries like France and UK, but in countries like New Zealand, the cost of the HomePod Mini went up just by 20 New Zealand dollars.

While the new prices are currently reflected on the Apple India website, the HomePod Mini and the 24-inch iMac are still being sold at old prices on Apple’s authorised resellers as well as e-commerce platforms.