Faster electric bikes in the works: Revolt CEO Rahul Sharma

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd’s CEO Rahul Sharma says the Revolt RV 400 and RV 300 electric bikes his company launched on Wednesday are just the start and the company will keep coming out with newer products, including faster bikes. Sharma, who is one of the founders of smartphone maker Micromax, said: “The industry (electric bikes) is huge with around 21 million two-wheelers on Indian roads. It’s good that the companies will get to shift their priorities.”

He was of the opinion that the Indian government backtracking on the plan to phase out 150cc petrol-driven two-wheelers by 2023 to boost electric bikes won’t matter much. “The government is in any case supporting so much of electric right now. They are providing electric manufacturers benefits like reduction in GST from 12 to 5 per cent, subsidies and more. I think the Central government is doing enough,” said adding that has also resulted in state governments coming up with various initiatives to promote electric vehicles.

Revolt Intellicorp’s will be the first electronic bikes to be made available in India. The bikes, which were announced in June, already have over 65,000 registrations via Amazon and the company’s own website. But the company is yet to clarify on the waiting time for delivery.

Sharma said the batteries used in the bikes have a life of eight years, or 1.5 lakh kms, and come with an unlimited warranty. However, he advised against using these bikes for long trips and said regular bikes would be better for that. “Revolt bikes are more of city vehicles only.” For now, Revolt users don’t have the option to buy a separate battery for backup, however, they will be able to swap batteries at designated stores.

Sharma said the company will soon provide a turn-by-turn navigation feature built into the Revolt Smart Helmet. But with a max speed of 85kmph, a person looking for a fast bike might not consider the new bikes. Sharma said that while there will be “new products, which will include faster bikes”, the company is also working on a new Nitro mode for all Revolt bikes which will remove the limiters and let the bikes race to their full potential.

“Revolt is about innovation, we will keep finding gaps in the industry and keep filling them, with everyone following us.”