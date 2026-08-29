Think before you post: ‘Harmless’ social media updates can put you at risk

A photograph from a family outing, a birthday celebration, your child’s first day at school or your live location may appear to be harmless social media content. However, experts warn that such innocuous posts can reveal enough information about a person’s identity, relationships, routine or even whereabouts to expose them to cybercrime.

Cybersecurity experts urge users to develop a simple habit: “Think before you post.”

“Social media has made sharing personal moments almost instinctive, but the biggest risk today is that users often do not realise how much information they are giving away through seemingly harmless posts. Once this information enters the public domain, it can be copied, archived, reshared or used to build a profile of the individual,” Harish Kumar, CEO, Quick Heal Technologies, told indianexpress.com.

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“Personal information is increasingly being used by fraudsters for profiling, impersonation and identity theft, or to make social-engineering attacks appear far more credible – a trend that researchers at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, pointed out in India Cyber Threat Report 2026.”

He added, “Quick Heal’s recent insights on social-media impersonation also highlight how scammers can use familiar names, photographs and publicly visible details to create fake profiles and approach a victim’s friends or family.”

What should you avoid posting?

Experts advise users to be particularly careful about sharing:

📍 Phone numbers and personal email addresses

📍Home addresses and workplace details

📍Live locations and real-time check-ins

📍Travel plans and holiday itineraries

📍Boarding passes, tickets and booking details

📍Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other identity documents

📍Financial information and screenshots of transactions

📍Details that reveal a child’s school, daily routine or regular locations

📍Photographs containing sensitive information in the background

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📍Information that could reveal passwords, security questions or other account details

Even information that appears insignificant can become valuable when combined with other publicly available details.

“The industry needs to recognise that a digital footprint can quickly become a digital vulnerability. A geotagged location or a casual mention of a daily routine may seem harmless in isolation, but when such signals are pieced together, they create a blueprint for phishing, impersonation, stalking and other forms of digital abuse,” said Varun Grover, Business Unit Head at mFilterIt.

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“Criminals increasingly combine small pieces of publicly available information to build convincing scams and social engineering attacks,” remarked Vaibhav Koul, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India.

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Conversation beyond privacy setting

“The conversation must go beyond privacy settings. Privacy controls are user-facing tools, not a complete strategy. Digital integrity must become a design principle – built on prevention, awareness and shared accountability across platforms, enterprises and users,” Varun Grover said.

“The consequences of getting this wrong are no longer hypothetical. Depending on the content and jurisdiction, digital carelessness can create regulatory, financial and legal exposure. As our digital lives expand, the industry must understand one thing clearly: trust cannot be an afterthought. It has to be designed into the digital ecosystem from the start,” he added.

Be especially careful with children’s photographs

Experts have urged parents to exercise greater caution while posting photographs and personal information about children.

A photograph showing a child in a school uniform, for instance, may reveal the school’s name or location. A post about a child’s daily activities can also disclose their routine and regular places of movement.

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Vaibhav Koul said parents should think carefully before posting photographs of their children.

“What seems like an innocent family update today becomes part of a child’s permanent digital identity, one they never chose for themselves,” Koul said.

He also advised users against posting documents containing Aadhaar numbers, PAN details, professional certificates, home addresses, travel itineraries or real-time locations.

A simple test before hitting ‘Post’

Kumar suggested that users need not stop sharing content altogether, but should share with greater intent rather than impulse.

Before posting, users can ask themselves:

♦️Does this reveal where I am?

♦️Who I am with?

♦️How someone can contact me?

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♦️Or information that could be used to impersonate or manipulate me?

If the answer is yes, it may be better to leave the information offline or share it privately with trusted people.

Koul suggested another useful test: Would I be comfortable if this information remained online for the next 10 years?

The experts also stressed that careless social media activity can have consequences beyond cybersecurity. Depending on the nature of the content and circumstances, such posts can potentially result in financial, legal or regulatory consequences, particularly when they involve harassment, impersonation, defamation or disclosure of another person’s personal information without consent.

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As more aspects of everyday life move online, digital safety is therefore not limited to strong passwords, two-factor authentication or security software.

“Ultimately, digital safety is no longer just about strong passwords; it’s also about strong judgment before hitting ‘Post’,” Koul said.

“In today’s digital environment, protecting ourselves begins not only with securing our devices, but also with being more deliberate about the information we put online,” Kumar said.

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“From a legal perspective, careless posts can have consequences. In India, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act reinforces the importance of handling personal data responsibly, especially related to personal information of others, while other laws may apply where posts amount to harassment, defamation, impersonation, or disclosure of sensitive information without consent,” Koul added.

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The safest post, experts say, is not necessarily the one with the strongest privacy settings, but the one shared only after asking: “Do I really need to put this information online?”

The Safe Side

As the world evolves, the digital landscape does too, bringing new opportunities – and new risks. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities to their advantage. In our special feature series, we delve into the latest cybercrime trends and provide practical tips to help you stay informed, secure, and vigilant online.