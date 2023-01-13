Happy Lohri 2023: How to send Lohri stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

Observed a night before Makar Sankranti, Lohri is usually celebrated with Puja Parikrama (circumambulation) around a bonfire with prasad (religious offering). The festival is celebrated with fervour in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

On the occasion, millions of Indians extend warm wishes to their loved ones via social media and instant messaging applications. If you are planning to send Lohri wishes, here is how you can send stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram to your family and friends to celebrate the festival.

To send Happy Lohri stickers to your personal and group chats on WhatsApp, you will need to first download sticker packs from the Google Play Store. And to do so, simply open the Play Store app and search for Lohri stickers. You will be greeted by apps from various developers offering stickers for Lohri and other festivals. Just select the one you want and install the application.

Once you install the app and open it, you should see different sticker packs within the app. After browsing through the collections, hit the plus icon next to the listing of the sticker pack that you want.

After you do that, the sticker pack will get automatically installed. Now, go to a WhatsApp chat and hit the emoji icon on the left side of the text input bar. Once here, select the stickers option on the carousel. You should see the new Lohri sticker pack installed. Now, you can send a variety of Lohri stickers to your WhatsApp chats.

Thankfully, sending Lohri stickers on Instagram is a much simpler process that involves no installation of sticker packs. To send a Lohri sticker on Instagram, first, open the direct message section of the app and then the chat window where you would like to send the sticker.

After this, click on the sticker icon on the right side of the text input bar. Once you open the stickers menu, search for Lohri stickers using the search bar at the top of the menu. Now, select the Lohri sticker you would like to send and tap on it to share.