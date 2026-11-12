GTA 6 coming to Xbox One via cloud gaming: What players need to know

You may not need to buy a new console to play Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, on launch day, especially if you already own an Xbox One. In a surprise move ahead of the game’s November 19 launch, Microsoft and Rockstar Games have announced that GTA 6 will be accessible on the older Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles. Previously locked exclusively to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, the blockbuster title is finally bridging the console generation gap on Microsoft’s side.

There’s one catch: you won’t actually be installing it on your console. Instead, GTA 6 will be accessible on the 13-year-old Xbox One ecosystem strictly via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. The game will stream over the internet to Xbox One consoles rather than running natively on the device’s hardware.