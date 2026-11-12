GTA 6 coming to Xbox One via cloud gaming: What players need to know

You may not need to buy a new console to play Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, on launch day, especially if you already own an Xbox One. In a surprise move ahead of the game’s November 19 launch, Microsoft and Rockstar Games have announced that GTA 6 will be accessible on the older Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles. Previously locked exclusively to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro, the blockbuster title is finally bridging the console generation gap on Microsoft’s side.
There’s one catch: you won’t actually be installing it on your console. Instead, GTA 6 will be accessible on the 13-year-old Xbox One ecosystem strictly via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. The game will stream over the internet to Xbox One consoles rather than running natively on the device’s hardware.
The announcement, made via Xbox Wire, coincides with the opening of digital pre-loads for Grand Theft Auto VI, which has already shattered records to become the most pre-ordered title in Microsoft Store history, though exact sales figures remain undisclosed.
GTA 6 on Xbox Cloud Gaming: How it will work on Xbox One
Grand Theft Auto VI on Xbox One will run entirely on Microsoft’s remote server infrastructure. For Xbox One owners, this brings a few key benefits:
Top visuals and performance: Whether a player streams the game on an Xbox One or a current-generation Xbox Series X|S, the cloud version runs using Xbox Series S graphics settings. Rockstar has noted that, much like any cloud-streamed title, overall responsiveness and visual stability will depend heavily on the user’s internet speeds and network stability.
Not on Game Pass: Grand Theft Auto VI is not launching into the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. Players must purchase the game outright from the Microsoft Store to unlock cloud streaming rights.
No Game Pass needed for cloud gaming: Following a recent overhaul to Xbox Cloud Gaming rolled out on November 11, players no longer need an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream titles they own. In supported markets, gamers can purchase standalone cloud playtime blocks directly, allowing Xbox One owners to pay only for the streaming hours they use.
GTA 6 price in India across Xbox and PlayStation
Players looking to pre-order or buy Grand Theft Auto VI in India will pay the following amount regardless of platform:
Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One via Cloud, and PlayStation 5) is priced at Rs 5,999. This includes the base game with the complete single-player story set in Vice City and the wider state of Leonida. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One via Cloud, and PlayStation 5) is priced at Rs 7,499. It bundles the base game along with exclusive in-game vehicles, weapons, outfits, customisation items, and bonus storyline content.
Digital preloads are currently live across both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store in India, requiring roughly 212 GB of free storage space for native installation on current-gen consoles – a storage hurdle Xbox One cloud players will completely bypass, as the game will be available to stream only on launch day.
Note: Xbox Cloud Gaming availability and standalone playtime pricing in India remain subject to Microsoft’s regional rollout.
Written by Amritanshu Mukherjee