Google’s MusicLM AI can create music from any genre with just a description

2023 seems to be the year of AI and automation in content creation. Starting with the ChatGPT, which disrupted the world with its human-dialect-like responses, Google’s latest research on an AI-powered music production tool is here, and it’s called MusicLM.

Just like ChatGPT, MusicLM can answer your queries, however, only in the form of music. Google MusicLM can instantly create music based on a text-based query in no time. What’s even more interesting is the AI can even read images and its description to create music that syncs with the picture.

What is MusicLM?

It can instantly create music in any genre just like an experience music producer could do. However, unlike a human producer, who would be familiar with just a couple of instruments and music forms, Google’s MusicLM can create short, medium, and long-form music in almost any genre. This includes but is not limited to relaxing jazz, melody techno, bella-ciao in humming form, whistle form, Capella chorus form, and generation of music from an art description.

What genres does MusicLM supports?

It supports all the major music genres across the world, which includes 8-bit, big beat, British indie rock, folk, reggae, hip hop, and Peruvian punk. Google has even shared the bits of music from all these genres that are generated by MusicLM. Right now, it looks like MusicLM doesn’t support any India-centric music genres like Hindustani or Karnatic, or they might have just forgotten to mention these styles of music.

Can MusicLM match a musician?

While it can create music like a beginner music producer, it can also create music just like a professional too. Again, all you have to do is specify your requirements in the text description to help MusicLM produce the exact style of music or tune that you are looking for. In the same context, it can also produce a variety of music, offering a lot of options to the user.

How to use/test MusicLM?

Right now, there is no option to test MusicLM. While you can look at the select music generated using MusicLM on Github, Google will soon release MusicCaps, which will have over 5500 music text pairs generated using descriptions from professionals.