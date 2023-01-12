scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Google’s trying to bring new features to older versions of Android with kit for developers

Google is opening up Photo Picker API support to Android 12 and Android 11 with the new SDK.

Android-12-fbThe Extension SDK may also be used to update Privacy Sandbox on newer versions of Android. (Express photo)
Listen to this article
Google’s trying to bring new features to older versions of Android with kit for developers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Android’s open-source nature has helped propel it to the status of the most popular smartphone operating system in the world. But that also means that there are so many devices out there running the OS that keeping them updated with the latest version is a gargantuan task. Google has been trying to do something about this for years now, but the update situation continues to remain a mess. Acting on that, the company is now trying something new and has just released the first public version of the Extension SDK, aiming to bring features of the latest Android versions to older versions.

As part of the announcement, Google is opening up Photo Picker API support to Android 12 and Android 11. Photo Picker was introduced with Android 13 and lets users give access to only recent images on their device (or cloud), rather than potential access to all files via the usual document picker.

Only Android 13 has it right now, but with this release from Google, developers will be able to include support for the new Photo Picker in their apps. Since it’s an app-side thing, no system update will be necessary to see the tool.

Also Read |Five Android 13 tips and tricks you should check out

Not everything with this release is about bringing newer features to older versions of Android, though. The Extension SDK may also be used to update Privacy Sandbox on newer versions of Android without having to roll out major OS updates. According to Google’s own description of the feature, Privacy Sandbox on Android “aims to develop new technologies that improve user privacy and enable effective, personalized advertising experiences for mobile apps.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

Since the Extension SDK is aimed at developers looking to implement certain features in their apps, its workings are obviously complicated. In the broader sense, Google’s been trying to modularise components of Android since Android 10, helping the company make new functionality backwards compatible on already-released Android versions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 18:16 IST
Next Story

Odisha Congress MLA lashes out at district collector in Zilla Parishad meeting, video goes viral

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close