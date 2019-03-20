Toggle Menu Sections
Google to prompt Android users to choose preferred browsers to allay EU concernshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/google-to-prompt-android-users-to-choose-preferred-browsers-to-allay-eu-concerns/

Google to prompt Android users to choose preferred browsers to allay EU concerns

The European Commission last year handed Google a record 4.34 billion euro ($4.9 billion) fine for using the market power of its mobile software to block rivals in areas such as internet browsing.

Google to prompt Android users to choose preferred browsers to allay EU concerns
Google could be fined up to 5 per cent of Alphabet’s average daily worldwide turnover if it fails to comply with the EU order to stop anti-competitive practices. (File Photo)

Alphabet’s Google will prompt Android users to choose their preferred browsers and search apps, a senior Google executive said on Tuesday, as the company seeks to allay EU antitrust concerns and ward off fresh sanctions.

The European Commission last year handed Google a record 4.34 billion euro ($4.9 billion) fine for using the market power of its mobile software to block rivals in areas such as internet browsing. By pre-installing its Chrome browser and Google search app on Android devices, Google had an unfair advantage over its rivals, EU enforcers said.

Google will now try to ensure that Android users are aware of browsers and search engines other than its own services, Kent Walker, senior vice-president of global affairs, said in a blog.

“In the coming months, via the Play Store, we’ll start asking users of existing and new Android devices in Europe which browser and search apps they would like to use,” he wrote without providing details.

Advertising

The company, which introduced a licensing fee for device makers to access its app marketplace after the EU sanction, does not plan to scrap the charge.

Google could be fined up to 5 percent of Alphabet’s average daily worldwide turnover if it fails to comply with the EU order to stop anti-competitive practices.

Don't Miss
National male workforce shrinking, says labour report that Govt buried
Virat Kohli should be thanking RCB for not sacking him as captain yet, says Gautam Gambhir

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Realme opens first exclusive service centre in India, more coming
2 Instagram gets into e-commerce business with checkout tool
3 Apple updates iMac with faster Intel processors, AMD graphics