It seems India is bustling with creatives. Google Play has announced its annual list of best apps and games in India for 2026, and the list has been topped by Adobe Premiere and the mobile game Arknights: Endfield, respectively. Each year, Google Play’s annual recognition spotlights apps and games that demonstrated innovation, creativity, and unique user experience. Winners of the top honours are a combination of global leaders and local hits that span categories such as productivity, creative expression, entertainment, sports, and gaming.

A look at the best apps of 2026

The 14th year of Google Play’s Best of awards is celebrating some of the most innovative developers across the globe. Adobe Premiere, which has been adjudged the best app of 2026, currently has over five million downloads on Google Play. The app is known for bringing features like multitrack editing, precise video controls, and speech enhancement tools for mobile devices. On the other hand, ibis Paint X has been named the Best for Creative Expression. The app offers tools to create illustrations and animations across a range of visual styles.