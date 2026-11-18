It seems India is bustling with creatives. Google Play has announced its annual list of best apps and games in India for 2026, and the list has been topped by Adobe Premiere and the mobile game Arknights: Endfield, respectively. Each year, Google Play’s annual recognition spotlights apps and games that demonstrated innovation, creativity, and unique user experience. Winners of the top honours are a combination of global leaders and local hits that span categories such as productivity, creative expression, entertainment, sports, and gaming.
A look at the best apps of 2026
The 14th year of Google Play’s Best of awards is celebrating some of the most innovative developers across the globe. Adobe Premiere, which has been adjudged the best app of 2026, currently has over five million downloads on Google Play. The app is known for bringing features like multitrack editing, precise video controls, and speech enhancement tools for mobile devices. On the other hand, ibis Paint X has been named the Best for Creative Expression. The app offers tools to create illustrations and animations across a range of visual styles.
Wispr Flow, known for offering AI-powered experiences, has been named the Best Innovative App. The app is used by thousands to convert spoken speech into formatted text across applications, essentially filtering out errors and filler words. Wispr Flow offers support for Hindi, Hinglish, and many more. Most importantly, it offers an easy alternative to manually typing long messages on smartphones.
Meanwhile, several homegrown applications also made it to the coveted list for addressing everyday needs. Pronto, the app that allows users to book household services, has been named Best Productivity Partner. Baby Development and Milestones, an app that helps parents track developmental milestones of their children, has been named Best Under The Radar. On the other hand, Zolio: Daily Journal & Diary won the Best App for skill building. The app is known for helping users re-evaluate through journaling. Pocket FM and FanCode bagged the Best for Entertainment and Best for Sports Fans categories. Pocket Casts won Best App for Watches, essentially for allowing podcast listening on the go. And Strava, the app that connects activity tracking across compatible devices, won Best Cross-Device App.
Best gaming apps in 2026
This year’s list features a range of games from light and quick to some of the most captivating challenges. Arknights: Endfield by GRYPHLINE won the Best Game and Best Story honours for the year. Presently, the app has a 4.5 rating and over five million downloads on Google Play. The exploration game takes users across the expansive world of Talos-II, allowing them to gather resources for industrial development. The best indie title has been bestowed upon Monument Valley 3.
The game brings a visual puzzle experience. Meanwhile, the Best Made in India title went to ScarFall 2.0, which is a battle royale game that brings familiar Indian settings, including urban spaces and local trains from Mumbai. When it comes to multiplayer games, Pokemon Champions bagged the top honours, and Best Pick Up and Play went to Astro Arena: 3vs3 MOBA.