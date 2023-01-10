Google Pixel smartphones now support Airtel and Jio 5G network in India

Google is the last smartphone brand to enable a 5G network on its smartphones in India. Google was supposed to roll out an update to enable the 5G capabilities back in December, and the same has been delayed due to an unknown reason.

Users who have installed the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update on their Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 7 series of smartphones will enable 5G connectivity for both Jio and Airtel networks. Do note that, this is a beta update, and the company is expected to release a stable version of the same in the next few weeks.

Google Pixel smartphones that support 5G network in India

The Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are the three smartphones that support the 5G network in India. While the Pixel 6 is powered by the first-generation Tensor processor, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are based on the Tensor G2 processor. With the latest software update, users can now enjoy a low-latency 5G network with improved download and upload speeds.

The Pixel 6a is the most affordable 5G smartphone from Google and it supports 19 5G bands. Similarly, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro support 22 5G bands, and all three smartphones have all the important 5G bands to deliver good indoor and outdoor 5G coverage in India. Do note that, none of the Google Pixel smartphones supports mmWave 5G bands in India, which is a bummer.

While you can try the 5G network by installing the latest beta update on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, it is best to wait until the stable rollout, especially if you are using the device as your primary smartphone, as the beta update could affect the overall usability of the device.