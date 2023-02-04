Google vs Open AI: How the search giant will take on ChatGPT

When OpenAI introduced its GPT-based chatbot ChatGPT to the public, it took the internet by storm, leading to some proclaiming that Google’s days of leading the search market are numbered. Of course, Google has taken note of ChatGPT, and as a New York Times report had indicated earlier, already declared a ‘code red’ around the developments. The latest report from Bloomberg has said that the company has invested nearly $400 million in Anthropic, which is currently testing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This deal follows a similar one where Microsoft committed to investing nearly $10 billion in OpenAI, which is in addition to the $1 billion that Microsoft invested in the startup in 2019.

But exactly how does Google plan to roll out its own AI chatbot, especially LaMDA, which has been limited beta testing for a while now. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about Google’s own approach to AI, and why it could go big on this in 2023.

Google’s ‘measured approach’ to AI

In January, Google issued a detailed blog post, where it justified the “slower approach” that it takes when it comes to rolling out new AI-based innovations. “We also believe that getting AI right must be a collective effort involving us and others, including researchers, developers, users, governments, regulators and citizens. It is critical that we collectively earn public trust if AI is to deliver on its potential for people and society. As a company, we embrace the opportunity to work with others to get AI right,” the post read.

It was signed by James Manyika ( SVP at Google, Jeff Dean (lead of Google’s AI division), Demis Hassabis (CEO and co-founder of DeepMind, which is owned by Alphabet), Marian Croak (VP of Engineering at Google) and Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet’s CEO. The post also noted that the company was “performing continuous adversarial and related forms of testing and has taken a differentiated and careful approach to access and deployment of novel systems such as LaMDA, PaLM, and Waymo.”

Google’s AI showcase

Google plans to hold an event on February 8 where it will show how it is “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need.”

Staff at Google are also working on “Apprentice Bard,” a chatbot that works similarly to ChatGPT. Apprentice Bard is built on the company’s LaMDA technology and it should be better than ChatGPT in some ways. According to CNBC, Apprentice Bard integrates responses from recent events, while ChatGPT has limited knowledge about events that took place after 2021.

Expected to be on show during the 40-minute event are Google’s LaMDA and PaLM language models. And yes, that is the same LaMDA that Blake Lemoine, a former Google engineer, thought had gained sentience. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also announced that the company will make language models like LaMDA available for testing in the “coming weeks.”