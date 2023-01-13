scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Google Meet gains new in-meeting reactions and 360-degree backgrounds

In-meeting reactions on Google Meet will allow you to express yourself even when you are on mute.

google meet emoji reactions(1)You’ll also be able to select from different skin tones for reactions (Image source: Google)
Google revealed on Wednesday that its video calling app Meet is gaining emoji reactions to enhance the in-meeting experience. These reactions will allow you to express yourself even when you are muted. They will show as a small badge in the sender’s video tile and float up the left side of the screen. Reactions from multiple users will trigger a burst of emojis.

The search engine giant says that the burst is based on engagement, with bigger bursts when more people use the same emoji in succession. The emojis are also customisable, meaning you’ll be able to select from different skin tones.

By default, reactions will be turned on. But they can be turned off from the Admin console.

Alongside emoji reactions, Google Meet will also roll out 360-degree backgrounds in the “coming weeks” on Android and iOS for all users. These backgrounds offer a more immersive experience because they make use of gyroscope/orientation data. Initially, you’ll be presented with oasis, mountain temple, and sky city options, but there are more options coming soon.

Google Meet already offers a host of background options including wallpapers, blur effects, filters, face filters, and the new backgrounds will only be joining these.

