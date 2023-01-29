Google Maps alternatives with unique features that you can try

Google Maps is without a doubt one of the best GPS-based navigation platforms in the world. Over time, the developers have added numerous features which make Google Maps stand out from the rest of the competition. But in the last few years, alternatives like MapMyIndia, Sygic, Waze and others have gained popularity because they offer features that Google Maps misses out on. Here we list some of the best alternatives to Google Maps you can try right now.

Mappls (MapmyIndia Move)

Mappls, also known as MapmyIndia Move is one of the most popular alternatives to Google Maps in India. Apart from standard features like voice-guided navigation, and real-time traffic, Mappls has some really good features like the ability to report issues like faulty street lights, speed-breakers, potholes, water logging and more.

The Junction View feature helps avoid confusion while driving (Image Source: Mappls) The Junction View feature helps avoid confusion while driving (Image Source: Mappls)

But one thing that makes it stand apart from Google Maps is the ability to share simplified six-character location codes for complex addresses called Mappls ID, which is really helpful in India. The developers also recently introduced a new feature called ‘Junction View’, which helps navigate intersections and flyovers while driving by giving users a photorealistic view of the upcoming junction.

Waze Navigation and Live Traffic

Waze is a navigation app where users share all kinds of updates like traffic congestion, police alerts, hazard warning and others. The app also instantly changes routes if it detects traffic ahead with ETA based on live traffic data. It is the only navigation app on the list that collects data from different users and uses it to provide the quickest, safest and most efficient route.

Waze lets you control and change the music without having to leave the app. (Image Source: Google Play Store) Waze lets you control and change the music without having to leave the app. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Waze users can also check the price of gas at petrol pumps around them and easily navigate to the cheapest one. It has an easy-to-understand user interface and is one of the most minimalistic navigation apps available. If you are looking for a minimalistic navigation app that helps you cut down on distractions, give Waze a try.

Sygic GPS Navigation and Maps

Sygic is one of the most popular alternatives to Google Maps. With more than 200 million users worldwide, the app lets you download offline 3D maps of all countries in the world which can then be used for navigation without requiring an active internet connection.

Sygic is one of the most download navigation apps in the world. (Image Source: Google Play Store) Sygic is one of the most download navigation apps in the world. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Similar to Google Maps, Sygic offers everything you need, from real-time information about traffic to voice-guided navigation and even speed limit warnings and parking spot suggestions. One of the most unique features Sygic has to offer is the ability to project the head-up display on the windshield of the car, which makes driving at night relatively safer compared to Google Maps.

Users also get an augmented reality-based feature called ‘Real View Navigation’, and Dynamic Lane Assist which helps them navigate to the correct lane. Keep in mind that some of the above-mentioned features might be available only to Premium users.